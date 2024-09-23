Inventhelp Inventors Develop Interactive Activity Display Board For Gyms (BKC-229)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an electronic tracking display board to encourage gym and club members to work together towards their health and goals," said one of two inventors, from Mattapan, Mass., "so we invented the GYM 5000. Our design allows users to easily request workout partners and search for a trainer with no commitment allowing users to easily view their experience and specialties for the best match."

The patent-pending invention provides an innovative activity display board for gyms and health clubs. In doing so, it allows for member activity participation in real and near real time. It also could encourage members to work together towards meeting their workout goals. As a result, it would help coordinate social integration into the club's

ecosphere. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for gyms and health clubs. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BKC-229, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED