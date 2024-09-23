PATRICIA VILA SELECTED AS TOP CEO OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Patricia Vila honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Patricia Vila, President of Patty Vila was recently selected as Top CEO of the Year in PR & Communications 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction.These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith more than two decades of experience in the industry, Patricia Vila has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Patricia Vila is a seasoned marketing, communications, and public relations professional known for her focus on delivering results. She has extensive experience creating and executing strategic marketing and communication plans aligning with corporate goals.With strong leadership skills and a solid work ethic, Patricia has worked across diverse industries, including healthcare, hospitality, real estate, and non-profits. As an expert in media relations and bilingual marketing, she has successfully supported numerous brands with national and US Hispanic PR, corporate communications, public affairs, and social media strategies. Patricia Vila emphasizes that building strong, vital relationships with clients has been critical to her success.Patricia Vila's career began as a secretary, a role she viewed as a stepping stone into journalism. One of Patricia Vila's most notable achievements was being part of the pioneering team that established CNN's Havana bureau in 1997, the first American news agency on the island since 1969. During her time at CNN in Miami and Cuba, she covered significant events such as the Cuban Rafter Crisis and the Peruvian Hostage situation and interviewed five world leaders. Vila's coverage of the Elian Gonzalez case earned her the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award, further enhancing her distinguished career. Transitioning into public relations, Vila now leads her own company, where she attributes her success to building strong relationships. Her business provides her with independence and the freedom to pursue her passions.Before embarking on her career path, Patricia Vila earned a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and later became a University of Michigan Fellow in Communication and Media Studies.Throughout her illustrious career, Patricia Vila has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and will be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Nashville's magnificent Gaylord Opryland Hotel this December for her selection as Top CEO of the Year in PR & Communications 2025. Additionally, Patricia Vila's other notable honors include the Communications Leadership Award from the South Florida Hispanic Chamber in 2024, the Extraordinary Latinas Award from United Latinas in 2023, the Hispanic Leader Public Relations Award in 2017, and the Edward R. Murrow Award in 2001 for her distinguished journalism.Patricia Vila's professional success is complemented by her deep commitment to social causes and her passion for helping people. She has taken 19 foster children to the Dominican Republic with Blue Mission and worked extensively with the homeless population as the first Director of Marketing at Chapman Partnership. Currently, Vila is focused on her passion project, elevating the Miami Institute to Stop Amputations, founded by Dr. Pedro Martinez Clark, which aims to prevent unnecessary amputations.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Patricia Vila for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Patricia is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Vila attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling, community service and spending time with her family. Patricia Vila, who considers herself a dedicated communicator throughout her life, states, "My advice to those just starting their professional journey, and it might seem harsh, is this: get off your phone, see people in person, and communicate eye-to-eye. It will make a lifetime of difference for you."For more information please visit: linkedin/in/patricia-vila-6b067212About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP please visit:

