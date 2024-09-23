Manitoulin Global Forwarding Announces Strategic Acquisition Of Multimodal, Expanding Operations Into Costa Rica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN JOSE, ONTARIO, COSTA RICA, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Manitoulin Global Forwarding (MGF), a leader in international freight forwarding, is pleased to announce the of Multimodal, a distinguished family-run business based in Costa Rica.

This strategic move marks a significant step in MGF's expansion into Central America, broadening its presence and enhancing its service capabilities.

Multimodal, renowned for its exceptional service and deep-rooted community connections, has been a key player in the Costa Rican market. The acquisition will see the current owners continue to lead and manage the company, ensuring a smooth transition and the retention of the business's unique strengths and local expertise.

“This acquisition represents a pivotal moment for MGF, as we extend our reach into the vibrant Costa Rican market,” said Dwayne Hihn, President of the Manitoulin Non-asset Group.“We are thrilled to welcome the Multimodal team into our family and are committed to supporting their continued success. The Zamora family's deep understanding of the local market and their dedication to customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with our values and vision.”

As part of the acquisition, MGF will rebrand Multimodal to align with its broader corporate

identity while retaining the core values and customer-centric approach that has defined its success. The acquisition will enhance MGF's capabilities, providing solutions to clients in Costa Rica and beyond.

About MGF

A Manitoulin Group of Companies member, MGF is one of Canada's largest international freight forwarding solutions providers, servicing more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. Manitoulin provides global and local customized solutions through its international network of agents that meet customers' supply chain objectives. MGF has ten strategically located offices throughout North America. Whatever the requirements -- air, ocean, or land -- customers rely on Manitoulin to ensure shipments arrive at their destination anywhere in the world. For more information about MGF, visit .

About Multimodal

Multimodal is a trusted international trade provider that creates innovative, efficient, and comprehensive solutions for clients. It is dedicated to excellent service and making its customers' priorities its own. Known for its values and community engagement, Multimodal has established itself as a key player in the logistics industry. For more information about Multimodal, visit .

