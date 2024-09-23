2024 Impact Report: Colossal's Ongoing Commitment To Philanthropy

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The leading professional fundraiser through competitions continues to transform fundraising by empowering nonprofits to achieve their missions through innovative and impactful campaigns.

PHOENIX, Sept. 23, 2024

is excited to share how the millions of dollars raised in 2023/2024 have made an extraordinary impact across numerous charitable organizations. These funds have driven remarkable progress in a wide range of missions, including healthcare, animal rescue, environmental conservation, and educational support.

COLOSSAL x DTCare Join Forces

"The impact of this partnership will likely change the landscape of breast cancer care in the U.S. for decades to come."

Colossal is a professional fundraiser whose efforts help in benefiting multiple nonprofits across the U.S. The DTCare/Colossal fundraising model involves three essential parts: a nationally registered 501(c)(3) organization that facilitates receipt and distribution of donations (DTCare ), a nationally registered professional fundraiser that solicits those donations (Colossal), and a designated U.S. Charity that receives the bulk of the funds raised.

The Colossal Impact



Fab Over 40 : Resulted in a $9,937,855 grant to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF). Since 2022, over $19 million raised through the annual Fab Over 40 Competition has been granted to NBCF, supporting more than 400,000 women through lifesaving breast cancer screenings, education, and support services.

"The impact of this partnership is immense," said Mandy O'Neill, Senior V.P. of Development at NBCF. "It will likely change the landscape of breast cancer care in the U.S. for decades to come. Through Colossal and DTCare's dedication, more women are receiving essential resources like mammograms and education that empower them to detect and fight breast cancer. The funds raised have removed barriers to care, ensuring that no one faces this disease alone."

Douglas Feil, Chief Program Officer at NBCF, added: "What's extraordinary about this partnership is that it relies on individual women helping individual women. Together, we're saving lives and improving quality of life for countless women."



Supreme Sneakerhead : Resulted in a $729,116 grant to Oceana, supporting vital campaigns to protect endangered marine life, restore ocean habitats, and reduce plastic pollution.

"Colossal and DTCare's contribution is directly helping us fight for policies that safeguard marine species and ecosystems," said James F. Simon, President of Oceana. "With these funds, we've protected endangered species, reduced ocean plastic pollution, and restored critical marine habitats. In just the past year, thanks to support like this, we've helped secure a U.S. ban on shark fin trading and upheld a ban on harmful fishing practices in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. Colossal and DTCare's support is vital in helping us continue our work to protect the world's oceans."



Greatest Baker : Resulted in a $2,269,583 grant to The B+ Foundation, supporting families of children with cancer and advancing research for better treatment options.

"The funds raised by Colossal and DTCare through the Greatest Baker competition will make a tangible difference in the lives of thousands of families," said Joe McDonough, President of The B+ Foundation. "These are families facing some of the most difficult moments in their lives, and the financial support we provide-made possible by Colossal and DTCare's efforts-allows them to focus on what truly matters: their child's survival and well-being. There are children who will survive - literally - because of this support."



Bar Boss : Resulted in a $2,246,707 grant to the Kind Campaign, supporting efforts to combat girl-against-girl bullying.

"Thanks to the Bar Boss competition, we can expand our reach to more schools and communities, particularly those facing funding challenges," said Lauren Paul, Co-Founder of Kind Campaign. "These funds will help us continue to provide free school assemblies, resources, and our Kind Club curriculum to communities where it's needed the most. By empowering young girls with the tools to build a more compassionate world, we're making strides in ending girl-against-girl bullying, one student at a time."



America's Favorite Pet : Resulted in a $8,983,191 grant to PAWS to aid in its mission to help cats, dogs, and wild animals thrive in happy, healthy homes or in their natural habitats. Past grants have helped fund the new PAWS Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

"The 2024 America's Favorite Pet competition will provide life-changing care to more than 8,000 animals at PAWS this year," said Heidi Wills, CEO of PAWS. "That includes safe shelter, nourishing meals, enrichment, behavioral support, rehabilitation, and lifesaving medical procedures-everything these animals need for a second chance at a full and happy life."



Karaoke Knockout : Resulted in a $902,066 grant to HelpUsAdopt, helping families afford the costs of adoption and providing children with loving, permanent homes.

"Adoption can be prohibitively expensive, and that's where Colossal and DTCare's partnership has made such a big difference," said Becky Fawcett, Founder of HelpUsAdopt. "Thanks to the funds raised, we're able to offer grants to families who would otherwise be unable to afford adoption, helping children find their forever homes."



America's Favorite Teacher : Resulted in a $2,751,150 grant to Teach For America, funding programs that recruit and support diverse educators nationwide.

"We are grateful for Colossal and DTCare's contributions, which fuel our efforts to recruit, develop, and support teachers and leaders in underserved communities," said Elisa Villanueva Beard, CEO of Teach For America. "The DTCare grant will allow us to expand our high-impact tutoring program, the Ignite Fellowship, and ensure that every child has access to quality education. This partnership is vital to our mission of ensuring that all students, regardless of where they live, have the opportunity to thrive."



Super Mom : Resulted in a $6,667,084 grant to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

"Through the Super Mom competition, Colossal and DTCare have helped change the future for thousands of children," said Aimee Daily, President and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "These funds support 170 children's hospitals across the U.S. and Canada, helping provide critical treatments, research, and services to families in need. We are deeply appreciative of Colossal and DTCare's commitment to improving children's health, and together, we are making a lasting difference."

Favorite Chef : Resulted in a $4,778,955 grant to the James Beard Foundation, supporting culinary creators and promoting sustainable practices in the food industry.

"Colossal and DTcare's support has been transformative for our foundation," said Chris Moon, President of the James Beard Foundation. "As a small nonprofit, these funds have allowed us to take our work to another level, supporting chefs across the country and promoting sustainability in the culinary industry. The impact of this partnership will be felt for years to come."

Colossal Management remains committed to driving philanthropic innovation and supporting nonprofits in achieving their missions through engaging and impactful fundraising campaigns. "Every dollar raised proves that when people come together, we can make waves-or at least fund some! It's been amazing watching our community rally to support these causes. At Colossal, we're not just raising funds; we're flipping the script on what philanthropy looks like-one competition at a time. Here's to more fun, more funds, and a whole lot more impact." –Mary Hagen, Colossal CEO

