DPR Construction Named As A Best Company To Work For By U.S. News & World Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In the and Beyond, DPR Stands Out for Offering an Exceptional Work Experience for its Teammates

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DPR Construction , one of the nation's top technical builders, was named by

U.S. News & World Report , the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, as one of its 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For: Private Companies and one of the Best Companies to Work For: Engineering and Construction .

"We can only build great things with the best teams in the industry," said George Pfeffer, who serves as DPR Construction CEO and Leadership Team member. "Since DPR's founding, we've focused on taking care of people, providing them with opportunities to learn and grow on exciting projects that shape our communities and supporting them with benefits and compensation that improve their wellbeing and their futures. We're honored to be recognized and will continue to invest in creating an exceptional work experience for everyone at DPR."

DPR offers competitive compensation and industry-leading benefits to its team, including those in the skilled trades . In addition to traditional benefits, like health and life insurance, augmented offerings (which vary depending on tenure and union affiliation) include holiday pay, education assistance, free access to counseling and family planning. The company also prioritizes and invests in building a culture of belonging-one where focusing on mental health is encouraged and getting people home safely is the top priority.

U.S. News' ratings reflect the ever-changing sentiments affecting employee decision-making when evaluating the "best" company for them. These sentiments are examined using factors that include quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belonging and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

The Best Companies to Work For: Private Companies list features 248 companies across 18 industries. To calculate the ratings, U.S. News only considered privately owned companies with at least 5,000 employees and had at least 75 Glassdoor reviews written between 2020 and 2023. Developed considering insights from a panel of six

experts , the methodology also factors in data, including employee sentiment and regulatory enforcement data, gathered from U.S. News partner Revelio Labs .

In addition to this recognition from U.S. News, DPR has also recently been named a Fast Company Best Workplace for Innovators, one of America's Greatest Employers and Greatest Employers for Mental Wellbeing by Newsweek, one of America's Best Employers by Forbes, and a best place to work in more than 15 cities nationwide.

People interested in working at DPR can explore benefits and current job openings on DPR's website.

About DPR Construction

DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences,

healthcare, higher education and commercial markets. DPR's portfolio of work ranges from large-scale new construction to small tenant improvements and special projects. Founded in 1990, DPR is a great story of entrepreneurial success as a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. Strategically focused on delivering more predictable outcomes through applications of virtual design & construction, prefabrication, its team of self-perform craft, and leveraging data to learn and improve from DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs approximately 11,000 professionals across its family of companies. For more information, visit .

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

