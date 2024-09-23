The Hospitality Show Wins Trade Show Executive Gold 100 Grand Award For Best New Launch

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Register for The Show 2024



NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hospitality Show , the groundbreaking event designed to empower the hospitality produced by Questex and the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) , has been awarded the prestigious Trade Show Executive 100 Grand Award for Best New Event Launch 2023. This recognition underscores the show's success in bringing together the diverse facets of the hospitality industry through an innovative and impactful format.

Launched with the singular mission to help the hospitality industry operate more efficiently and profitably, The Hospitality Show achieved remarkable success in its inaugural year. Designed as a perfect blend of conference and exhibition, it filled a significant void in the industry by focusing on uniting hotel owners, operators, management companies, and key industry stakeholders under one roof to collaborate and address the growing complexity of running hotels.

Key Features of the award-winning event included:



Overwhelming attendance and engagement : The Hospitality Show exceeded all expectations, welcoming more than 3,800 attendees from across the hospitality sector-152% of the projected goal. Attendees included C-suite executives, owners, operators, management companies, hotel brands, and technology leaders.

Sold-out expo : The curated Expo, featuring 321 exhibitors offering cutting-edge solutions, was fully sold out and served as a prime environment for face-to-face networking and product demonstrations. Powerhouse speaker lineup : The event showcased over 100 influential industry leaders, including Geoff Ballotti, President & CEO of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Anthony Capuano, President & CEO of Marriott International, and Kat Cole, COO & President of Athletic Greens. These luminaries inspired and engaged attendees across three dynamic stages, offering invaluable insights into industry challenges and innovations.



The Hospitality Show 2024 will be held in San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 28-30, 2024, at the Henry B. González Convention Center. With The Hospitality Show's award-winning legacy firmly established, the upcoming event promises even more exciting opportunities for learning, networking, and innovation, including:



Premier networking events : Attendees will connect with a diverse array of industry leaders during signature events such as the "Dia de Los Muertos" welcome reception, sponsored by DIRECTV HOSPITALITY, and the River Walk Block Party, sponsored by Procell. Plus, engage with peers in new interactive Expo pavilions, including the ESG Pavilion, DIRECTV HOSPITALITY's In-Room Entertainment Zone, Meet me in the Lobby, and Outdoor Hospitality.

Expanded expo hall : The Show will feature a larger Expo featuring over 400 vendors, showcasing the latest advancements in technology, F&B, entertainment, and operational efficiency. Insightful content on four dedicated stages : 100+ top-tier speakers, including José Andrés, Geoff Ballotti, Scott Greenberg, and Erin Andrews. Topics include strategies for optimizing operations, embracing emerging technology, and enhancing the guest experience. With presentations across four stages-Main Stage, Solutions Stage, Spotlight Stage, and the F&B Theater-attendees will leave with actionable insights to drive profitability.



“The Hospitality Show has proven that it's not just another event on the calendar - it's a must-attend experience for anyone serious about making valuable connections and driving profitability for their properties,” said Alexi Khajavi, Group President, Hospitality, Travel and Wellness .“We are honored to receive this recognition and look forward to building on this success with an even more impactful event this year.”

“This award underscores the tremendous success of last year's breakthrough event, and The Show 2024 promises to be even better,” said AHLA Interim President & CEO Kevin Carey .“Join us in San Antonio Oct. 28-30 and see why The Show has quickly become the world's premier hospitality technology and operations event.”

For more information and to register, visit . For program updates, sign up to receive The Hospitality Show newsletter and follow on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and X .

About The Hospitality Show

The Hospitality Show is an event for the entire hospitality ecosystem with one goal: operating hotels more efficiently and profitably. Produced by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Questex, the event brings together top industry leaders, senior executives of hotel brands, owners, operators, management companies, procurement specialists, and their teams. The Hospitality Show 2024 takes place October 28-30 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality, and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

About AHLA

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the largest hotel association in America, representing more than 30,000 members from all segments of the industry nationwide – including iconic global brands, 80% of all franchised hotels, and the 16 largest hotel companies in the U.S. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA focuses on strategic advocacy, communications support, and workforce development programs to move the industry forward. Learn more at .

