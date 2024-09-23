Barton Gilman Named A Best Women-Led Law Firm By Rhode Island Lawyers Weekly

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Barton Gilman has been named a Best Women-Led Law Firm by Rhode Island Lawyers Weekly. The recognition celebrates the incredible contributions of Barton Gilman's female-led firm and the ways in which the firm is helping women attorneys thrive professionally.

“Barton Gilman has always been a place where each person's voice is heard and valued equally regardless of gender. Being a female-led firm is such a part of the fabric of the culture that we often take it for granted,” said Angela Carr , co-managing partner.“We do, however, have a strong history of female leadership and this differentiates us from other firms.”

Barton Gilman supports all lawyers at the firm, not only women, by offering opportunities to meaningfully interact with clients and participate in firm governance, including regular review of the firm's financials. The firm's internal transparency is unmatched in the legal profession. Lawyers are also encouraged to chart their own path with respect to professional development. In 2023, the firm achieved Midsize Mansfield Certification Plus. The certification recognizes the firm's commitment to track, measure and achieve diversity by increasing transparency and broadening the slate of talent considered for internal leadership roles.

To be selected as a Best Women-Led Law Firm, a firm must be led by a female attorney in Rhode Island and demonstrate success across a broad spectrum of criteria including demonstrating success in the local legal community through growth in revenue or employees, being recognized as a best workplace because of employee support programs, showing a high level of employee morale, demonstrating a strong and consistent community engagement, and having a record of promoting DE&I efforts designed to help women attorneys thrive professionally.

