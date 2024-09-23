Driving Change: Mclaren Racing Joins Inaugural Sport Impact Summit In Dubai

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- McLaren Racing will offer insights on bringing sustainability to motorsport at the new, groundbreaking sport, sustainability and summit that will launch its first event in Dubai this December.Sport Impact Summit is proud to announce McLaren Racing as the newest addition to the line-up, strengthening a growing team focused on driving positive change and creating a more sustainable, healthier planet through the power of sport.As a leader in innovation and sustainability, McLaren Racing comes on board with Sport Impact Summit as an Impact Partner, reflecting its shared commitment to harness sport's ability to educate and bring people together for social and environmental good.McLaren Racing was the first team to transparently disclose its impacts and progress by publishing an annual sustainability report since 2021 and is the first motorsport team to have its net-zero targets validated by the Science-Based Targets Initiative. Additionally, the team is actively engaged in diversity, equity and inclusion in sport, promoting a diverse and inclusive culture in our workforce and industry.The Sport Impact Summit team will make its debut this December in Dubai with a groundbreaking event that brings together world-class athletes, sports organisations, teams, academics, the green finance community, and corporations in a collective effort to harness the power of sport to drive global change.Taking place at the Atlantis, The Palm, on 4th and 5th December, 2024, this innovative summit aims to create compelling narratives, leveraging the influence of sports stars to inspire a billion people to take action for both the health of the planet and their own well-being."We are thrilled to welcome McLaren Racing as an Impact Partner," said Sean Morris, Co-Founder of Sport Impact Summit and former first-class cricketer. "McLaren Racing is a global brand and its dedication to innovation and sustainability is truly inspiring. Its track record of driving change within the motorsport industry sets a powerful example for others to follow. We are excited to work together to amplify the role of sports in shaping tomorrow's world, highlighting the work McLaren is doing to use its extensive platform to advocate for positive change.“At the summit, we will demonstrate how the sports industry can take pole position in tackling the most pressing environmental and social challenges of our time, as we work together to inspire over a billion people to take action for a healthier planet and a more equitable future."McLaren Racing has long been at the forefront of sustainability efforts within motorsport. Its comprehensive sustainability strategy focuses on creating a more sustainable, diverse and inclusive sport while leaning into technology and innovation, as well as its global partner network, to make a positive contribution to society and climate action.McLaren Racing will actively participate in the Summit, sharing insights from its sustainability journey and engaging with other stakeholders to explore new ways to drive positive change.Attendees can look forward to thought-provoking discussions, case studies, and collaborative sessions that highlight how the intersection of sport and sustainability can lead to a more equitable and environmentally conscious future.“Sustainability is at the core of everything we do at McLaren Racing, and we're committed to using our platform to advocate and inspire for positive change,” said Kim Wilson, Director of Sustainability at McLaren Racing.“The path to net zero isn't a linear journey and the challenges we collectively face are incredibly complex. Being involved with Sport Impact Summit allows us to connect with like-minded organisations, share best practice and learnings to help tackle the environmental challenges we face and continue to make a positive contribution to society."As we drive towards December, Sport Impact Summit will continue to reveal its lineup of Impact Partners, sponsors and Impact Champions. The message is clear: the game is on, and failure is not an option.For more information, visit sportimpactsummitAbout Sport Impact Summit:.Sport Impact Summit will take place on 4th and 5th December 2024 at the Atlantis hotel, The Palm, Dubai..1,500 attendees will gain valuable insights and opportunities for collaboration with like-minded individuals to positively impact the planet during the two-day summit..The event promises a cutting-edge and action-focused agenda providing insightful keynotes, panel discussions and deep-dive breakout streams. It offers an unrivalled collection of speaking talent from the world of sport, business, green finance and sustainability..The Atlantis hotel offers unparalleled luxury, world-class facilities, and a strategic location. The hotel's expansive conference centre is equipped with advanced technology, providing a seamless experience for presentations and networking.·Sport Impact Summit will look to unite action and inspire 1 billion to join the team across seven pillars:oInnovation and TechnologyoSustainable SponsorshipoEducation and CommunicationoHuman HealthoEquality and InclusionoGreen InvestmentoLegacyAbout McLaren Racing:McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, 186 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.McLaren Racing competes across six racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Alexander Rossi and Nolan Siegel, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team with drivers Sam Bird and Taylor Barnard, the Extreme E Championship with NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team drivers Cristina Gutiérrez and Mattias Ekström, and F1 Academy with ART Grand Prix and Driver Development programme member Bianca Bustamante. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow, having won the 2022 Constructors' and Drivers' Championships.McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. 