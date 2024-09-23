Gujarat Govt Approves Rs 255 Crore For Road Projects In Surat, Rajkot & Gandhinagar Civic Bodies

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, Sep 23 (IANS) The Gujarat on Monday approved a substantial Rs 255.06 crore allocation for road development projects in Surat, Rajkot, and Gandhinagar civic bodies under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhya Mantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana.

Gujarat Chief Bhupendra Patel announced this decision on Monday.

Of the total amount allocation, Surat Municipal Corporation has received Rs 181.50 crore for 579 projects, which include the widening of existing roads, of new roads, footpaths, cement concrete roads, and road carpeting.

Rajkot Municipal Corporation has been granted Rs 60.78 crore for 12 road projects, while Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation has been allocated Rs 12.84 crore for road renovation work.

The funding is part of the state government's commitment to improving urban infrastructure.

The Swarnim Jayanti Mukhya Mantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana aims to assist municipalities in constructing new roads and repairing existing ones to enhance connectivity and road safety.

In the past four years, the state government has sanctioned Rs 740.85 crore for 1,493 projects in Surat, Rs 168.94 crore for 29 projects in Rajkot, and Rs 57.68 crore for seven projects in Gandhinagar, amounting to Rs. 961.47 crore for urban road projects across these cities.

This latest approval by the Chief Minister will further accelerate urban infrastructure development in the state.

