Inventhelp Inventor Develops Firearm/Holster Holder For Vehicles (BDH-329)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to secure a gun and holster within a vehicle while driving or multiple holsters at home on the side of a safe," said an inventor, from Joppa, Md., "so I invented the HOLSTER HOLDER. My design would offer a safer alternative to leaving the gun and holster on the passenger seat or another location where it can easily fall."

The patent-pending invention provides a secure way to store a firearm and holster within a vehicle, side of a safe, under a table, etc. In doing so, it helps keep the holster and gun in position while traveling or stationary. As a result, it prevents it from falling or shifting, and allows for firearm removal without displacement of the holster. It is compatible with firearms, flashlights handcuffs etc. and it increases safety and convenience. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for safety-conscious gun owners, hunters, and first responders.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BDH-329, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

