عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

BOUYGUES: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares


9/23/2024 12:01:15 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, 23/09/2024

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 16 and 17 September 2024.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 25 April 2024

I. Summary presentation

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 16 september 2024 FR0000120503 41,500 31.8244 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 17 september 2024 FR0000120503 65,000 32.3036 XPAR

II. Detailed presentation

Attachment

  • 02_Disclosure of trading in own shares_Bouygues_23_09_2024

MENAFN23092024004107003653ID1108704997


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search