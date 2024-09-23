BOUYGUES: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
9/23/2024 12:01:15 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REGULATED INFORMATION
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
Paris, 23/09/2024
Disclosure of trading in own shares on 16 and 17 September 2024.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 25 April 2024
I. Summary presentation
| Name of issuer
| Identity code of issuer
| Transaction date
| Identity code of financial instrument
| Total daily volume traded (number of shares)
| Daily weighted average price of shares purchased
| Market
| BOUYGUES SA
| 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
| 16 september 2024
| FR0000120503
| 41,500
| 31.8244
| XPAR
| BOUYGUES SA
| 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
| 17 september 2024
| FR0000120503
| 65,000
| 32.3036
| XPAR
II. Detailed presentation
Attachment
02_Disclosure of trading in own shares_Bouygues_23_09_2024
