Fred Spruell's“The Cooperative Principle Of Freeway Driving” To Be Showcased At Major Literary Events

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Cooperative Principle of Freeway Driving

An innovative approach to freeway driving to be highlighted at The Word on the Street Toronto and Frankfurt Fair

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Author Fred Spruell's latest literary release,“The Cooperative Principle of Freeway Driving”, will be prominently featured at two major book events this fall: The Word on the Street Toronto and Magazine Festival and the Frankfurt Book Fair.The book offers a fresh perspective on freeway driving by promoting cooperative interactions between drivers to enhance traffic flow. This approach provides an alternative to conventional defensive driving methods, advocating for a more proactive and collaborative mindset in line with Erich Fromm's views on freedom.Fred Spruell, who also writes under the name Frederick Rule, combines a diverse career background with his insights into driving and cooperation. Born in Greenville, Mississippi, Spruell's career includes roles as a Camera Operator, Floor Director, and psychotherapist. He was also drafted into the United States Air Force back in 1963 and was a Staff Sergeant. He currently works as a Teacher's Assistant at the Kayne Eras Center - Exceptional Children's Foundation (ECF).At The Word on the Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival 2024,“The Cooperative Principle of Freeway Driving” will be displayed at The Maple Staple bookstore booth, co-presented by Bookside Press, located at Zone B, near Stage B: Across the Universe. The festival will be held at Queen's Park Crescent East, Toronto, on September 28-29, 2024.The book will also be featured at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024 , which takes place from October 16-20, 2024, at Messe Frankfurt, Germany. The Maple Staple bookstore's booth, still in partnership by Bookside Press, will be located at Hall 5.1, Stand C35.For those curious about the author's book and the insights inside it,“The Cooperative Principle of Freeway Driving” is now available for purchase on Amazon and other leading book retailers worldwide.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore-it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA

Bookside Press

+17142495529 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.