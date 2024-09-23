Surfing Boards Global Market 2024 To Reach $4.09 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The surfing boards market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.88 billion in 2023 to $3.09 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing popularity of water sports, rising disposable incomes, advancements in board materials, the expansion of surfing tourism, celebrity endorsements, environmental awareness, urbanization, and surfing facilities.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Surfing Boards Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The surfing boards market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rowing participation among women, health and wellness trends, online retail expansion, sustainable practices, emerging markets, and competitive surfing leagues.

Growth Driver Of The Surfing Boards Market

The growing awareness of outdoor sports activities is expected to propel the growth of the surfing board market going forward. Outdoor sports activities encompass physical activities and sports that are conducted primarily outdoors, often in natural environments such as parks, forests, mountains, and bodies of water. The growing awareness of outdoor sports activities is increased due to their recognized health benefits, including physical fitness and mental well-being, and the social trend towards experiential activities promoting community and social interactions. Surfing board innovations cater to outdoor sports enthusiasts by enhancing performance, safety, and enjoyment, paralleling how travel management software simplifies and streamlines corporate travel while ensuring cost control, policy enforcement, and employee well-being.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Surfing Boards Market Trends?

Key players in the surfing boards market include Quiksilver Inc., Rip Curl Group Pty Ltd, Tahe Outdoors OÜ, Boardworks Surf Inc., Channel Islands Surfboards Inc., Bing Surfboards, O'Neill Inc., Firewire Surfboards LLC, DHD Surfboards Pty Ltd, JS Industries Pty Ltd, Lost Surfboards LLC, HaydenShapes Surfboards Pty Ltd, Rusty Surfboards Pty Ltd, Surftech LLC, Surf Diva Surfboards LLC, Tokoro Surfboards, Surftech USA LLC, NSP Surfboards, Stewart Surfboards Inc., Infinity SUP, Global Surf Industries Pty Ltd, Hot Buttered Surfboards, Lib Tech Surf LLC, Walden Surfboards, Avila Surfboards.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Surfing Boards Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the surfing board market are focusing on developing sustainable products, such as electric surfboards, to meet increasing consumer demand for higher performance and innovative features. Electric surfboards enhance surfing experiences by providing motorized propulsion, enabling riders to achieve higher speeds and perform maneuvers effortlessly on the water.

How Is The Global Surfing Boards Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Short Boards, Longboards, Fun Boards, Foam Board, Other Products

2) By Material: Wood, Fiberglass and Foam, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polystyrene

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Entertainment, Sports Competition, Other Applications

5) By End Users: Kids, Adults

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Surfing Boards Market

North America was the largest region in the surfing boards market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the surfing boards market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Surfing Boards Market Definition

Surfing boards refer to specialized boards used for riding ocean waves in the sport of surfing. The designers create boards in a variety of lengths, widths, and materials to suit diverse surfing styles and skill levels and incorporate fins for stability and control. These boards are designed with a streamlined shape to enhance buoyancy and maneuverability on water.

Surfing Boards Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global surfing boards market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Surfing Boards Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on surfing boards market size, surfing boards market drivers and trends, surfing boards market major players, surfing boards competitors' revenues, surfing boards market positioning, and surfing boards market growth across geographies. The surfing boards market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

