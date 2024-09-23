Badlapur Minor Girls' Rape: Accused Meets Gory End In 'Encounter' With Thane Police (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Thane (Maharashtra), Sep 23 (IANS) In a shocking development, Akshay Shinde -- the prime accused in the sensational Badlapur rape case of two nursery school girls in August -- met a grisly end in a sensational encounter after a gunfight with cops, here on Monday.

Chief Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis confirmed Akshay Shinde's death in firing by the police in self-defence, in which at least one more policeman was also injured, sending shockwaves in circles.

Speaking to mediapersons, Fadnavis said that the accused was being taken from Taloja Jail (Raigad) to adjoining Badlapur town (Thane) after a proper warrant by the police for investigations into a sexual assault complaint lodged by his (Akshay Shinde's) former wife last month.

En route, somewhere within the Thane Police jurisdiction, Akshay Shinde allegedly snatched a sub-inspector Nilesh More's gun and fired at him and self, but the other police personnel immediately returned firing, injuring him seriously.

Akshay Shinde was critically injured in the gun-battle, while More sustained at least one bullet injury in the limb.

Both were rushed to the Kalwe government hospital for treatment, where Akshay Shinde succumbed, said the CM and Deputy CM, while more details of the incident that occurred around 6 p.m., were awaited from the concerned officials.

According to the police and political sources, the entire episode lasted barely a couple of minutes even as additional police forces were rushed to the spot to ward off any untoward incidents, while the injured cop was shifted to another hospital.

Soon afterwards, Akshay Shinde's parents slammed the police and government for their son's death and demanded that those responsible should be given the most stringent punishment for gunning down their only son.

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders have attacked the ruling MahaYuti government and raised serious questions over the circumstances leading to the grim incident, as top police officials rushed to the hospital to launch enquiries.

They unitedly demanded a probe by a Special Investigation Team or the CBI into the incident -- which happened in the home district of CM Shinde -- on a day when the Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud was in Mumbai for an official engagement.

Congress' state President Vijay Wadettiwar, Working President M. Arif Naseem Khan, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar, Sachin Sawant, Nationalist Congress Party (SP)'s state President Jayant Patil, GS Dr. Jitendra Awhad, MP Amol R. Kolhe, Clyde Crasto and others, besides Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sushma Andhare, Kishore Tiwari and more, launched a scathing attack on the government.

The Opposition leaders vociferously sought to know "whether this was a planned conspiracy and an attempt to destroy evidence", protect those allegedly linked to the BJP-RSS in the sordid matter and wanted the case to be handed over to the CBI.

On August 12-13, Akshay Shinde had allegedly sexually assaulted two minor girls, aged 3 and 6, on the premises of a school.

When the gruesome dual-rapes came to light after Independence Day celebration, it sparked a nationwide furore, led to a huge public protest in Badlapur with a rail and road blockage for over 10 hours, suspension of several cops for dereliction of duty and other tough measures to assuage the people's sentiments.

The incident was echoed by the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other top national and state leaders, even as Akshay Shinde was arrested and slapped with stringent charges.

Later, the state government appointed ace lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor in the case and a Special Investigation Team was formed to probe the case.

