Haaland Throwing The Ball At Gabriel’S Head Was A ‘Coward’S Move’: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Many questions are being raised on why Erling was not penalised for his antics at the end of the Manchester City vs Arsenal clash that took place on Sunday. Former Arsenal legend Ian Wright has labelled Haaland's actions as a 'coward move.'

The match between Arsenal and Manchester City, the two title contenders, took a dark turn when Leandro Trossard was sent off with a second yellow card for delaying the restart. Arsenal, who held a 2-1 lead, at half-time were reduced to ten men and were forced to fall deep into their own box to stop what is perhaps the most destructive attacking unit in the country to try and hold on to the slender advantage.

After a remarkable showing that almost took the Gunners over the line, John Stones scored a late equaliser to level the game. Amidst celebrations by the City players, Haaland who had scored his 100th goal for Man City in the ninth minute of the game, celebrated by picking the ball out of the net and throwing it at Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes' head when he was not looking.

"The one thing that boiled me up properly was Haaland's coward's move. Throwing the ball at Gabi's head when he's not looking. When Gabi's back turned to him. Real coward's move. Gabi would look him in the eye, you know. That's what bothered me more than anything else. I thought you (Haaland) were bigger than that," said Wright in a video posted on Instagram.

Seconds after the celebrations stopped and the game resumed, Haaland was once again involved in an argument with the Gunners as he slammed straight into Thomas Partey from kick-off.

It did not end there as a video of Haaland telling Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta to 'stay humble' also started doing the rounds on the internet. The Spaniard was shaking hands with his former club and ignored the Norwegian's comments.