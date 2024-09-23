Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Sweet And Sour Hot Sauce (BDH-302)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new sweet and sour hot sauce that would add a kick to food without overwhelming the natural flavor," said an inventor, from Aberdeen, Md., "so I invented the ON IT- SWEET & SPICY HOT SAUCE. My formula would add heat and flavor, and it can be used as a dipping sauce, marinade, condiment, or garnish."

The invention provides a new formula for sweet and sour hot sauce. In doing so, it would enhance the natural flavors of meats, vegetables, side dishes, and other foods. It also offers a delicious taste and spicy flavor, and it would serve as a tasty alternative to traditional sauces. The invention features a versatile and satisfying formula that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, restaurants, etc. Additionally, it is producible in various serving sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BDH-302, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

