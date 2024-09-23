Cemex's Lower-Carbon Materials Used To Fortify Major Wastewater Treatment Plant In San Francisco

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of San Francisco's

major initiative to sustainably upgrade and modernize infrastructure, Cemex has announced its involvement in reinforcing the City's largest wastewater with its Vertua® lower-carbon concrete. The Southeast Treatment Plant's (SEP) Biosolids Digester Facilities Project

will replace the outdated existing solids treatment facilities with more reliable, efficient, and modern technologies and facilities.

More than $3 billion was invested to modernize the aging plant to reduce odors, better prepare for earthquakes and rising sea levels, ensure operational reliability and efficiency, and maximize biogas utilization. Built in 1952, the SEP treats 80% of the City's sewage and stormwater flows. Cemex provided about 50,000 cubic yards of Vertua® concrete to help fortify and renew the plant.

"Cemex is not just supporting the construction of infrastructure, we're providing the foundation for sustainability and resilience," said Francisco Rivera, Cemex U.S. Regional President – West Region. "Concrete is essential in the building of such facilities due to its unmatched durability and resistance to the harsh conditions these structures can face. With our materials, Cemex helps ensure the facility's longevity, operational efficiency, and safety while also lowering its carbon footprint, ultimately aiding in safeguarding public health and the environment. Investing in concrete is an investment in sustainable and resilient infrastructure that will serve our communities for generations."

Cemex has made significant contributions toward sustainability and the building of communities throughout California, including supplying materials for the Sixth Street Viaduct in Los Angeles, providing lower-carbon concrete toward the construction of San Diego State University's Snapdragon Stadium , and replacing about 40 diesel-powered vehicles with low-emission natural gas-powered vehicles. Supplying lower-carbon products, such as Vertua®, is core to Cemex's Future in Action program and accelerates our commitment to building a more sustainable future. Future in Action is a program focused on developing lower-carbon products, solutions, and processes to become a net-zero CO2 company.

