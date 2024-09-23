Notification Of Major Shareholding
9/23/2024 11:46:17 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Security Trading Act, Nilfisk Holding A/S has been informed by Danske bank A/S that Danske Bank A/S as of September 19, 2024, has increased its total holding of shares and financial instruments representing shares or rights over shares in Nilfisk as follows:
| Share capital and voting rights
| Holding in Nilfisk Holding previously notified
| Holding in Nilfisk Holding after September 19, 2024
| Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in %
| N/A
| 5.63
| Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in %
| N/A
| 0.00
| Danske Bank A/S total share capital in %
| N/A
| 5.63
As of September 19, 2024, Danske Bank A/S directly or indirectly controls 1,526,848 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in Nilfisk, corresponding to 5.63% of the entire share capital and voting rights in Nilfisk.
Contacts
Tracy Fowler, SVP, Head of Investor Relations & Group Finance, +45 2523 8744
Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Communications & Media Relations, +45 4231 0007
