New Book Release: 'The Parking Lot Rapist' A True Detective's Account

A riveting firsthand account of a department's commitment to bringing a predator to justice

- Mike Davinroy, Retired Fullerton Police OfficerTWIN FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Retired detective Lee DeVore announces the release of his new book, The Parking Lot Rapist , a harrowing true crime narrative that recounts the investigation leading to the capture of a serial rapist and killer who terrorized Los Angeles and Orange Counties in the 1970s.In The Parking Lot Rapist, DeVore provides an insider's view of the tragic murder of nineteen-year-old Gina Marie Tisher and the kidnapping and sexual assault of other victims, documenting the relentless pursuit of justice by the Fullerton Police Department. The book delves deep into the complex and meticulous investigation, unveiling the strategies, challenges, and breakthroughs that ultimately led to the arrest and conviction of Kenneth Richard Hulbert.Readers will be captivated by the detailed accounts of key moments, including:. Transcripts of Hulbert's chilling confessions. Collaboration with various law enforcement agencies. The emotional toll on the victims' families. Assisting the biological father of a young boy living with his mother and the rapist in rescuing his child. The community's united fight against a monstrous predatorThe Parking Lot Rapist is more than just a detective's tale; it is a testament to the dedication, teamwork, and unwavering commitment of an entire police department. DeVore's vivid storytelling captures the essence of true crime, highlighting the painstaking efforts and sacrifices made to bring a dangerous criminal to justice."I wanted to share the story not only to highlight the hard work and perseverance of the Fullerton Police Department but also to give a voice to the victims and their families who endured unimaginable pain and loss," said DeVore. "This book is a tribute to their strength and resilience."The Parking Lot Rapist is available now in both print and digital formats at major retailers.For more information about The Parking Lot Rapist or to schedule an interview with Lee DeVore, please contact him at 208-421-0039 or ....Court of Record: SUPERIOR COURT OF the State of California, COUNTY OF ORANGE - Case # Civ. 17915.About the Author:Lee DeVore is a retired detective with over 41 years of experience in law enforcement. Throughout his career, he has been dedicated to solving complex cases and bringing criminals to justice. The Parking Lot Rapist is his first book, providing a compelling account of one of the most significant cases of his career.Book Details:The Parking Lot RapistBy Lee DeVorePublication Date: July 26, 2024ISBN: 1958727393Available at: , AmazonMedia Contact:Lee DeVoreEmail: ...

