VHP Demands Probe By High Court Judge Into Tirupati Laddu Row

(MENAFN- IANS) Tirupati, Sep 23 (IANS) The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday demanded a probe by the sitting judge of the High Court into the allegations of animal used in Tirupati temple laddus and also called for autonomy for Hindu temples.

The meeting of VHP's apex decision-making body Kendreeya Margadarsak Mandal, held in this temple town, passed a demanding a thorough and impartial probe and stringent punishment for the culprits.

"The inquiry should be conducted by a sitting judge of the High Court on a day-to-day hearing. The culprits responsible for this heinous act must be identified and punished to the fullest extent of the law, serving as a deterrent against future such offenses," the resolution read.

The meeting, attended by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana members of Kendreeya Margadarsak Mandal, condemned alleged animal fat use in Tirumala Tirupati laddus.

The resolution says that the members are "deeply hurt, concerned and outraged" by the recent allegations of animal fat being used in the ghee for laddus offered at the Tirumala Tirupati temple and strongly condemn this "grave insult and injury" to the Hindu faith.

This heinous act not only violates the religious sentiments of millions of devotees the world over but also undermines the sacredness of one of the most revered pilgrimage sites of Hindus, it said.

"The VHP Kendreeya Margadarsak Mandal views this incident as a direct result of government interference in temple affairs and the appointment of individuals from other faiths to positions of authority within temple management. Such actions erode the autonomy of Hindu religious institutions and create a sense of distrust among devotees," it said

The VHP Kendreeya Margadarsak Mandal also demanded autonomy for Hindu temples.

"We demand that the state governments immediately cease their control over Hindu temples and allow Hindu society to manage its own religious institutions. Temples should again become centers of faith and spirituality, managed by dedicated individuals who understand and respect Hindu traditions. To ensure that temples serve the needs of all sections of Hindu society, we propose the establishment of Dharmika Parishad Boards that will oversee the management of temples independently. These boards should be composed of representatives from saints, Hindu organisations, scholars, and devotees, ensuring a democratic and inclusive approach to temple management," the resolution said.

The VHP Kendreeya Margadarsak Mandal emphasised the importance of preserving the purity and sanctity of all Hindu temples.

"We urge the Centre and state governments to take necessary measures to prevent any further instances of religious desecration or interference in temple affairs. It is essential to protect the rights of Hindu devotees and ensure that their religious freedom is upheld," says the resolution.

It urged the government to respect the religious freedom guaranteed by the Constitution and allow Hindus to manage their own religious institutions.

"By doing so, the government can foster harmony, trust and respect among different communities and contribute to the overall well-being of the states and the nation," it added.