Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Dog Leash (AUP-654)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient leash that enables you to walk your dog and then play a game of fetch," said an inventor, from Killeen, Texas, "so I invented the FETCH A LEASH. My design would offer a fun and functional product for pet owners."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved dog restraining device. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional dog leashes. It also can be used as a fetch toy. As a result, it increases convenience, control, and fun. The invention features a two-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet dog owners. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-AUP-654, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

