Scala Data Centers Secures $500 Million From Coatue And IMCO To Accelerate Growth And Innovation In Latin America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SÃO PAULO, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala Data Centers , the leading hyperscale sustainable data center in Latin America, is pleased to announce the successful completion of $500 million in structured financing. The includes $250 million from Coatue Tactical Solutions and $250M from the Investment Management Corporation of Ontario ("IMCO").

The funds will be used to accelerate Scala's expansion across Latin America to support the compounding growth of cloud and AI.

In addition, Scala will continue to invest in innovation and maintain its commitment to sustainability.



"We are thrilled to welcome Coatue and IMCO and honored by their choice of Scala," said Marcos Peigo, CEO and co-founder of Scala Data Centers. "Their support is a powerful endorsement of our vision and the relentless dedication of our team. This investment and their partnership will allow Scala to further accelerate our development of next-generation infrastructure to support the continued adoption of cloud and AI technologies in the region."



Coatue's Investment Thesis: Capturing the AI Opportunity

Coatue Management, a leading technology-focused investment firm, brings extensive expertise in the AI, digital infrastructure and big tech ecosystems. Their investment in Scala Data Centers highlights the potential for infrastructure to drive AI-driven innovation within the region and around the world. Scala's state-of-the-art data centers are strategically positioned to support the burgeoning demand for AI and digital services in Brazil, Latin America, and beyond.

"Scala Data Centers has emerged as a regional leader in hyperscale data centers and is at the forefront of the digital revolution in Latin America," said Malachi Price, Partner at Coatue. "Our investment reflects our belief in Scala's ability to capture the AI opportunity and drive further digitization in the region. We are excited to support Scala's mission to provide cutting-edge, sustainable data center solutions," said Robert Yin, Partner at Coatue.

IMCO's Strategic Investment: A Testament to Sustainable Growth

IMCO , one of Canada's largest institutional investors, has a long-term view and a proven track record of investing in companies that demonstrate a commitment to sustainability and solid financial performance. This significant investment underscores IMCO's confidence in the opportunity for Scala Data Centers to drive digital transformation across Latin America and expands IMCO's digital infrastructure strategy in a high-growth region.

"As a long-term investor, IMCO seeks sustainability and growth as key investment attributes for our digital infrastructure portfolio. Scala has this rare combination and represents the kind of world class asset IMCO invests in," said Fred Robert , Managing Director, Digital Infrastructure, IMCO. "Leveraging abundant hydro power in Brazil, Scala positions itself as an industry leader in sustainability within the datacenter sector.

We expect this differentiator to drive its continued success with hyperscalers in the region."

About Scala Data Centers





Scala Data Centers is the leading sustainable data center platform in the Latin America hyperscale market. Based in Brazil and backed by DigitalBridge, it was developed to meet and exceed the growing demand for digital access in countries like Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Colombia. Scala has one of the largest portfolio of secured power and land in the region, surpassing 1 GW of critical capacity and a highly qualified team of over 1,100 professionals, applying a flexible and innovative approach to delivering state-of-the-art data center infrastructure for Hyperscale customers, cloud and content providers. Our CoE (Center of Excellence) provides customized solutions for each client with mission critical availability, best in class energy and water efficiency, and evolving high densities capable of supporting the Artificial Intelligence workloads. All this is combined with best sustainability practices guided by our ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) program. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Scala Data Centers

