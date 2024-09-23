HFCL Takes A Quantum Leap In Defence Technology With General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Incorporated, USA Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HFCL Limited (HFCL), a leading Indian enterprise renowned for its state-of-the-art and defence solutions, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Incorporated (GA-ASI). In a significant development that underscores HFCL's technical prowess and commitment, the Company has been selected to develop and critical sub systems for

GA-ASI's advanced Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). This partnership marks a milestone in HFCL's journey, as it becomes a key contributor to one of the world's most sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The collaboration envisions development of critical sub-systems for GA-ASI's current and future UAV platforms reflecting India's growing investment in advanced defence technologies. HFCL's selection as a high-technology supplier by GA-ASI is a testament to its cutting-edge research and development capabilities, which meet the stringent design, development, and delivery timelines required for this critical project.

A critical radar sub-system is being developed by HFCL for UAVs showcasing HFCL's technical excellence. This key payload component is known for its compact and lightweight design and adheres to the highest environmental and MIL-STD specifications. HFCL's products have consistently proven their durability and performance in the most challenging operational environments, solidifying the Company's reputation as a leader in defence technology.

HFCL's subsidiary namely Raddef, a front-runner in developing advanced radar and RF solutions, has been instrumental in driving innovation in the defence sector. The Company's comprehensive range of surveillance radars, which are versatile, portable, and deployable across various terrains, is already well-regarded in the industry. Furthermore, HFCL is actively developing a state-of-the-art Drone Detection Radar, set to become a crucial element in modern drone detection systems. The Company's ongoing R&D initiatives encompass a wide array of radar technologies, including Ground Surveillance Radars, Weather Radars, Threat Emulators, LTE-based Passive Radars, Fog and Foliage Penetration Radars, Coastal Surveillance Radars, Avalanche Detection Radars, Muzzle Velocity Radars and Altimeters.

Mr. Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director of HFCL , commented on this significant achievement, "We at HFCL have always been at the forefront of innovation, dedicated to enhancing national security through indigenous technology solutions. Our selection by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Incorporated to develop critical sub-systems for the UAVs is a proud moment for us and reflects our unwavering commitment to the Make in India initiative. These drones, with their versatile applications, symbolize our resolve to contribute to the defence forces with cutting-edge technology. Our partnership with General Atomics reinforces HFCL's position as a trusted partner in the global defence landscape and underscores our dedication to supporting India's defence modernization efforts."

As India continues to rise as a global military power, accounting for 3.7% of worldwide military spending, HFCL is poised to lead innovation in the Indian defence technology space. Through its indigenous innovations and strategic collaborations, HFCL is committed to contributing to the modernization of India's military capabilities, aligning with the Government's Make in India policy and furthering the nation's security and defence objectives.

This landmark alliance with General Atomics not only elevates HFCL's standing in the global defence industry but also strengthens its commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that helps nations safeguarding and support their strategic goals.

About HFCL

HFCL is a leading technology company specialising in creating digital networks for telcos, enterprises and governments. Over the years, HFCL has emerged as a trusted partner offering sustainable high-tech solutions with a commitment to provide the latest technology products to its customers. Our strong R&D expertise coupled with our global system integration services and decades of experience in fiber optics enable us to deliver innovative digital network solutions required for the most advanced networks.

The Company's in-house R&D Centers located at Gurgaon, Bengaluru and Hyderabad along with invested R&D houses and other R&D collaborators at different locations in India and abroad, innovate a futuristic range of technology products and solutions. HFCL has developed capabilities to provide premium quality Optical Fiber and Optical Fiber Cables, state- of-the-art telecom products including 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) products, 5G Transport Products, Wi-Fi Systems (Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 7), Unlicensed Band Radios, Switches, Routers and Defence electronics products.

The Company has state-of-the-art Optical Fiber and Optical Fiber Cable manufacturing plants at Hyderabad, Optical Fiber Cable manufacturing plant in Goa and in its subsidiary HTL Limited at Chennai.

HFCL is a partner of choice for its customers across India, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and USA. HFCL's commitment to quality and environmental sustainability inspires it to innovate solutions for the ever-evolving customer needs.

