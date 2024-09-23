Notification Of Major Shareholding

As of September 19, 2024, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec directly or indirectly controls 1,356,318 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in Nilfisk, corresponding to 4.9999983% of the entire share capital and voting rights in Nilfisk.

