Samsung Strike: Some Workers Return To Chennai Plant After Show-Cause Notice

Chennai, Sep 23 (IANS) As the labour strike at India's Chennai entered 15th day that hit the production of devices, some striking workers have started returning back to work, after the tech giant issued show-cause notices to them.

Samsung had issued notices to the employees and said that their wages will be withheld unless they return to work.

According to the show-cause notice, workers will not be paid for the duration of the illegal strike, in accordance with 'No Work, No Pay' policy.

"The management has already indicated that all issues can be resolved by discussions and has made various harmonious attempts to resolve difference and for your to report to duty," Samsung said.

The workers were further informed that they will be dismissed from service if they continue with the illegal strike and fail to respond to the show cause notice.

"If you fail to report to work within 4 days from the date of receipt of this notice, you are directed to show cause within 7 days from the date of receipt of this notice why you should not be dismissed from service," according to the show-cause notice.

As per reports, more than 1,000 Samsung workers have been on strike since September 9 to get their demands implemented, including wage hike, union recognition and 8-hour work.

The strike at Samsung's Chennai factory, now in its 15th day, hit the production of consumer goods such as televisions, refrigerators and washing machines initially.

However, the impact of the strike is minimal now and the company expects production to be near normal starting this week.

"The welfare of our workers is our top priority and we will continue to engage with them to address any grievances they may have. At the same time, we have also ensured that there is no disruption to our consumers ahead of the festive season," Samsung said.

Meanwhile, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) Tamil Nadu said that striking workers may approach the court if police prohibit their strike near the electronics company's factory.