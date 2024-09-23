Iconic Washington, D.C. Hotel To Join Le Méridien Brand Portfolio Following Multi-Million Dollar Renovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Legacy Hotel Welcomes a New Era of Contemporary Style and Rich Historical Charm to the Heart of Downtown Washington DC

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, a global premium brand within Marriott Bonvoy, announced today that an iconic property in Downtown D.C. has joined the brand portfolio following a $15 million renovation. Completing the renovation in September, the Le Méridien Madison, Washington, DC, is owned by Crescent and operated by HEI Hotels & Resorts.

The renovation, designed by Parker-Torres Design, includes a redesign of the lobby, communal spaces and guestrooms to reflect the Golden Age of travel and to pay homage to Jackie Kennedy Onassis, who cut the opening ribbon to The Madison in 1963. Jackie's style, hat, dress silhouettes, garment patterns, pearls, and other iconic pieces can be found throughout the hotel's lobby and corridors. The hotel utilizes a color palette of brick and basin to reflect the brick and terra cotta roofs of federal buildings and the Tidal Basin that brings the Potomac into the city.

The lobby has been reimagined and contains high-impact arrival art that embodies Le Méridien branding. Each guestroom has been equipped with new flooring, wallpaper, ceiling finishes, light fixtures, furnishings, and artwork.

"Our team is thrilled to welcome guests to the new Le Méridien Madison, Washington, DC," says General Manager Hazel Hagans. "This property embodies the spirit of our nation's capital, blending modern glamour with rich historical charm. Our team is dedicated to delivering an exceptional guest experience, and we look forward to continuing to be a vibrant part of the community."

Joining Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts ushers in several new amenities for guests staying at the hotel. To celebrate the culture of art and the D.C. community, Le Méridien Madison, Washington, DC has unveiled the Unlock Art Program, allowing guests free access to local D.C. cultural centers and museums.

Lady Madison, the hotel's signature restaurant and cocktail lounge, features a revamped menu of artfully crafted cocktails and plates inspired by Mediterranean cuisine fused with local D.C. favorites. The hotel will now offer Le Scoop by Le Méridien, serving gourmet gelatos and sorbets to savor the flavors of an indulgent dessert year-round. Lady Madison also offers a curated selection of still and sparkling rosé wines and thoughtfully crafted small bites to pair, as part of Le Méridien's La Vie, Rosé + Petit Plates program. Additional programming will include special evenings inspired by iconic First Ladies, offering specialty cocktails and bites tied to our historical knowledge of these incredible women, like a classic Negroni, Jackie O's favorite cocktail, or a Dolley's Squeeze, a twist on the lemon cocktail Dolley Madison served at her famous soirées.

Le Méridien Madison participates in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

In celebration of the 'Savouring the Good Life" with Le Méridien, guests are invited to discover elegance, charm, and sophisticated glamour at every turn with the new 'Le Méridien Moments' package, available now through January 15, 2025. The package includes 20% off guestrooms with a complimentary upgrade, plus a welcome amenity of Rosé for Two and a Sweet Treat from Dog Tag Bakery, a local D.C. bakery equipping veterans, military spouses, and caregivers with the tools to rediscover their purpose after serving our nation and reenter their communities with confidence and support.



ABOUT LE MÉRIDIEN MADISON, WASHINGTON, DC

Le Méridien Madison, Washington, DC blends old-world charm and modern comfort in a captivating setting. Boasting 356 deluxe guestrooms, Le Méridien Madison, Washington, DC's stylish accommodations include 27 elegant suites, 22 junior suites, select suites with private wall-to-wall terraces, and the penthouse-level Jefferson and Hamilton suites with sweeping views of the Washington Monument and Jefferson Memorial. Centrally located in downtown Washington DC, guests will find themselves within walking distance of several historic landmarks, including The White House. The on-site cocktail lounge, Lady Madison, is open daily from 4-11 p.m. and offers artfully crafted cocktails, locally inspired dishes, and unique happy hour offerings. Marriott Bonvoy members may earn points on their stay at Le Méridien Madison, Washington, DC and enjoy the newly renovated concierge lounge, Club Madison, as well as enjoy perks such as late checkout.

ABOUT CRESCENT REAL ESTATE LLC

Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management, development, and investment capacity of more than $10 billion. Through the GP Invitation Funds, Crescent acquires, develops and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent's premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A and creative office and life sciences, multifamily, hospitality, industrial, and senior living assets located throughout the U.S., including The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas.

For more information, visit .



ABOUT HEI HOTELS & RESORTS

HEI Hotels & Resorts, headquartered in Norwalk, Conn., is a leading hospitality investment and management company that owns or operates 100+ luxury, upper-upscale and upscale independent and branded hotels and resorts throughout the United States. HEl's branding partners include Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, Choice and Wyndham. The company is renowned for its commitment to its associates under the culture of HEI Loves, its revenue management, profit contribution and empirically based real estate value creation, driven by a full complement of proprietary software tools to set and exceed targets on a fully integrated basis.



