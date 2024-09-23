Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Storage Solution For Eyewear (AJD-299)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a new storage solution to organize and protect various types of eyewear," said one of two inventors, from Morrow, Ga., "so we invented the EYEGLASS ROUNDABOUT. Our design enables you to easily locate glasses or sunglasses, and it helps protect them against damage."

The invention provides an improved way to store up to four pairs of optical products. In doing so, it ensures that glasses are protected and easy to locate. As a result, it helps prevent eyewear from being scratched, damaged, or lost. It also increases organization and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who wear prescription glasses, reading glasses, and/or sunglasses. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-AJD-299, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED