Grid Forming Inverters Market To Reach $1.5 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 8.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The electrification of transportation, including electric (EVs) and charging infrastructure, increases electricity demand, driving the need for grid stability and reliable inverters. There is a corresponding increase in electricity demand as more EVs enter the market, especially in urban areas and densely populated regions. This surge in demand requires robust grid infrastructure and stable power supply, which grid-forming inverters can help provide. Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Research published a report, titled, "Grid Forming Inverters Market by Type (Micro Inverters, Central Inverters and String Inverters), Power Rating (Below 50 KW, 50-100 KW and Above 100 KW), Application (Wind Power Plants, Solar PV Plants, Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage System): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the grid forming inverters market was valued at $0.7 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2033. Download PDF Brochure: Prime determinants of growth The global grid forming inverters market is experiencing growth due to increase in demand for renewable energy integration However, the high cost of grid-forming inverters and related infrastructure is expected to restrain the growth of the grid forming inverters market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increase in deployment of microgrids, especially in remote and off-grid areas, presents a significant opportunity for grid-forming inverters market. Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $0.7 billion Market Size in 2033 $1.5 billion CAGR 8.2% No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Type, Power Rating, Application, and Region Drivers

Developments in renewable energy sources Increase in demand for the electrification of transportation Opportunities

Increase in deployment of microgrids Investments in smart grid technologies and infrastructure Restraint The high cost of grid-forming inverters



The central inverters segment is expected to exhibit fastest growth throughout the forecast period

Central inverters have been crucial for converting direct current (DC) electricity generated by solar panels or wind turbines into alternating current (AC) that can be fed into the grid. However, the integration of grid-forming capabilities enhances their functionality significantly. Grid-forming inverters facilitate the integration of renewable energy sources into existing grid infrastructure more seamlessly. Their ability to provide stable voltage and frequency profiles ensures reliable and consistent power supply, which is critical for maintaining grid stability under varying conditions.

Procure Complete Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @

The 50-100 KW segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period

Grid-forming inverters in the range of 50-100 kW play a crucial role in various applications where stable and reliable power supply is essential. These inverters are commonly used in commercial and industrial settings, as well as in small to medium-scale renewable energy installations. One of their primary functions is to ensure grid stability by mimicking the behavior of traditional synchronous generators, which are crucial for maintaining grid frequency and voltage levels.

Energy storage systems lead the grid forming inverters market

Grid-forming inverters play a crucial role in energy storage systems (ESS), particularly in enhancing their stability, flexibility, and reliability. In energy storage systems applications, grid-forming inverters help manage the flow of electricity by regulating voltage and frequency. They enable seamless integration of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power into the grid, smoothing out fluctuations in generation and consumption. This capability is essential for maintaining grid stability, especially as more intermittent renewable sources come online.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Grid-forming inverters are increasingly gaining attention and adoption across Asia-Pacific countries as they play a crucial role in stabilizing and enhancing the resilience of electrical grids. In China, the world's largest market for renewable energy installations, grid-forming inverters are crucial for managing the rapid expansion of wind and solar power. These inverters play a critical role in ensuring the stability of China's interconnected grids, which are increasingly reliant on renewable energy sources to reduce carbon emissions and enhance energy security.

The deployment of grid-forming inverters aligns with China's ambitious targets for renewable energy capacity expansion, underscoring their pivotal role in supporting the country's energy transition efforts. Across Southeast Asia, grid-forming inverters are gaining traction as countries seek to integrate more renewable energy into their grids while maintaining stability. Countries like Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam are increasingly investing in grid modernization efforts that include the deployment of advanced inverters capable of supporting higher shares of renewable energy. These inverters are essential for mitigating the challenges posed by the intermittent nature of solar and wind power, thereby enhancing grid reliability and facilitating a more sustainable energy future for the region.

For Purchase Inquiry:

Players: -



ABB

Schneider Electric

Siemens

GENERAL ELECTRIC

SMA Solar Technology AG

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Enphase Energy

Hitachi Energy Ltd. Eaton

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global grid forming inverters market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Energy & Power Industry:

Solar (PV) Inverter Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product Type, Connection Type, Phase and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Solar Hybrid Inverter Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product, by Application and, by End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Capacitor Bank Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Voltage, by Type, by Installation, by Connection Type, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2031

Clean Energy Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Infrastructure Type, by End-Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

Industrial Power Supply Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Product, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

Renewable Energy Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

AI in Energy Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component type, By Application, By End user, By Deployment Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:



David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

...

Web:

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube