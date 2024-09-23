Instant Grocery Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The instant grocery market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $172.85 billion in 2023 to $208.18 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing environmental sustainability, growing urbanization, growing demand for convenient shopping options, a rising focus on health and wellness, and rising operational costs.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Instant Grocery Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The instant grocery market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $444.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to changing consumer lifestyles, rising adoption of online channels, growing demand for meal kits, a rising number of working populations, and the and the expansion of reliable and efficient last-mile delivery networks.

Growth Driver Of The Instant Grocery Market

The significant proliferation of the e-commerce sector is expected to propel the growth of the instant grocery market going forward. E-commerce refers to buying and selling goods and services online or through other electronic means. The proliferation of the e-commerce sector is due to increasing internet penetration and competitive pricing strategies among online retailers. Instant grocery services have become integral to the e-commerce sector, transforming how consumers purchase and receive everyday essentials. These services offer a blend of convenience, speed, and efficiency that aligns with the evolving expectations of modern shoppers.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Instant Grocery Market Growth?

Key players in the instant grocery market include Amazon Inc., The Kroger Co., Reliance Industries Limited, Target Corporation, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., 7-Eleven Inc., Albertsons Companies Inc., Safeway Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Rite Aid Corporation, Meijer Inc., Wegmans Food Markets Inc., Yandex, HelloFresh SE, DoorDash Inc., Ralphs Grocery Company, Maplebear Inc., GoPuff, Postmates Inc., Boxed Inc., Giant Food LLC, Ocado Retail Limited, Shipt Inc., Mercato Inc., Buymie Technologies Ltd..

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Instant Grocery Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the instant grocery market are focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as a quick grocery shopping service, to meet the growing demand for quick delivery. Quick grocery shopping service refers to a retail model designed to provide consumers with the convenience of receiving their grocery orders rapidly, often within minutes to a few hours of placing the order.

How Is The Global Instant Grocery Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Food Products, Non-Food Products

2) By Delivery Type: Home Delivery, Click and Collect

3) By Purchaser Type: One Time, Subscriber

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Instant Grocery Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the instant grocery market in 2023. The regions covered in the instant grocery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Instant Grocery Market Definition

Instant grocery refers to a service model where customers order groceries online and receive their orders delivered to their doorstep within a concise time frame. This model leverages technology, logistics, and a network of strategically located fulfillment centers or dark stores to rapidly deliver a wide range of grocery items, including fresh produce, dairy products, meats, packaged foods, and household essentials.

Instant Grocery Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global instant grocery market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Instant Grocery Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on instant grocery market size, instant grocery market drivers and trends, instant grocery market major players, instant grocery competitors' revenues, instant grocery market positioning, and instant grocery market growth across geographies. The instant grocery market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

