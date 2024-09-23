Industrial Real Estate Global Market 2024 To Reach $131.57 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.7%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Industrial Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Industrial Real Estate Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The industrial real estate market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $95.42 billion in 2023 to $101.66 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for industrial spaces, rise in foreign direct investment, growth in manufacturing activities, growth in e-commerce activities, and availability of affordable land and labor.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Industrial Real Estate Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The industrial real estate market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $131.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising infrastructure development, increasing urbanization, increasing trade volumes, rising consumer expectations, and supply chain optimization.

Growth Driver Of The Industrial Real Estate Market

The increasing construction is expected to propel the growth of the industrial real estate market going forward. Construction activities involve the physical development of buildings, infrastructure, and other structures. The increasing construction and real estate activities are due to rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and a focus on efficiency and accuracy in building projects. Industrial real estate supports construction by providing the necessary infrastructure, facilities, and logistical support to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and facilitate the construction process from planning through to completion.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Industrial Real Estate Market Growth?

Key players in the industrial real estate market include CBRE Group Inc., Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, Cushman & Wakefield, Prologis Inc., Colliers International, Sealy & Company LLC, Exeter Property Group, Duke Realty Corporation, Hillwood Development Company, Stag Industrial Inc., Rexford Industrial Realty Inc., First Industrial Realty Trust, EastGroup Properties Inc., Trammell Crow Company, Rockefeller Group, Terreno Realty Corporation, Panattoni Development Company, Dermody Properties LLC, Bridge Development Partners LLC, Conor Commercial Real Estate, Avison Young, CenterPoint Properties, Lincoln Property Company, Clarion Partners.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Industrial Real Estate Market Size?

Major companies operating in the industrial real estate market are investing in real estate projects to expand their property portfolios, enhance logistics capabilities, and meet the growing demand for modern industrial spaces. The investment highlights the company's strategic focus on tapping the rapidly expanding industrial real estate market through sustainable, large-scale developments.

How Is The Global Industrial Real Estate Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Industrial, Retail, Office, Warehousing

2) By Size: Small, Medium, Large

3) By Application: Manufacturing, Distribution, Logistics, Research And Development, Data Centers, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Industrial Real Estate Market

North America was the largest region in the industrail real estate market in 2023. The regions covered in the industrial real estate market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Industrial Real Estate Market Definition

Industrial real estate refers to commercial properties used primarily for industrial purposes, such as manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, research and development (R&D), and logistics. These properties are designed and equipped to support specific industrial activities and typically feature amenities such as high ceilings, large floor areas, heavy-duty flooring, loading docks, and access to transportation infrastructure.

Industrial Real Estate Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global industrial real estate market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Industrial Real Estate Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on industrial real estate market size, industrial real estate market drivers and trends, industrial real estate market major players, industrial real estate competitors' revenues, industrial real estate market positioning, and industrial real estate market growth across geographies. The industrial real estate market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

