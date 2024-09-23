'Wrapped In Gold: A Story Of Overcoming Adversity' Author: Charles T. Gilbert

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A gripping memoir chronicling the author's journey of overcoming adversity, battling issues and addiction, and ultimately finding a better way to live.

- Charles T. Gilbert

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stay Ink Publishing LLC is excited to announce the publication of Wrapped in Gold, the first by Charles T. Gilbert.

Wrapped in weaves Gilbert's life story of spending years making bad decisions, battling addiction, and always looking for the shortcut in life, with a positive, uplifting, and inspirational message on how to live a better life. By illustrating the highs and lows he endured for more than forty years, Gilbert's memoir gives readers a first-hand look at what it takes to bounce back from bad decisions and persevere through tough times, even when everything seems hopeless.

By sharing his personal stories of hustling in the streets, running illegal gambling clubs in New York, battling a mysterious ailment, making it big in the construction business, and then watching it all slip away, only to make it all back, Gilbert gives readers a powerful message of what it takes to believe in ourselves, even when our backs are against the wall. His story speaks to what can be achieved when we take accountability for our actions and own up to our mistakes.

Wrapped in Gold is a true underdog story for a mature audience, and its message is simple: do the right thing, because it will come back to you, ten-fold. Its release will kick off a pay-it-forward movement by Gilbert, and it will be the first of a two-part series. More information on the pay-it-forward movement can be found on his website, Charliegilbert.

Wrapped in Gold is available for purchase in paperback and eBook formats on Amazon. Direct orders can also be made by visiting Charliegilbert.

Gilbert was born and raised in New York. He lives in Arizona with his family and their dog, Harley.

For more information about Wrapped in Gold, or to schedule an interview, please contact Zack Garhart at 720-607-4893, or by email at ....

Zack Garhart

Stay Gold Ink Publishing LLC

+1 720-607-4893

Wrapped in Gold Book Trailer

