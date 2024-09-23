Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Sofa To Assist With Sitting & Standing (AJD-155)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new sofa that would assist elderly and disabled users while sitting down or leaving the sofa," said an inventor, from Dallas, Ga., "so I invented the ASSIST - A - SOFA. My design would reduce strain on the body, and it could increase independence and comfort."

The patent-pending invention provides a modified design for a sofa. In doing so, it allows the elderly and disabled to sit and leave the sofa in an easier fashion. As a result, it increases comfort, and it eliminates the need for assistance. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for elderly individuals, individuals with disabilities, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-AJD-155, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .



SOURCE InventHelp

