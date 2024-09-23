Zeal Unveils AI Assistant For Contract Management To Empower Legal Operations Teams

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Zeal's new AI prioritizes data privacy using local models for each client.

- Lorena Popa, Head of ProductNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Zeal , a leading Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) platform, announced today the introduction of a new AI assistant feature into their designed to provide operations professionals with more tools to tackle repetitive administrative tasks.Zeal's new AI assistant, integrated into the editor module of the platform, allows users to ask questions, complete writing tasks, and summarize lengthy legal documents for end-users. Zeal has implemented an AI approach that prioritizes data confidentiality in an effort to recognize the confidential nature of legal data."Our AI assistant is built on local learning models centered around individual customer accounts," explained Matthew Solé, CEO of Zeal. "This approach ensures that the intelligence generated is highly relevant and secure, as it doesn't rely on aggregate data sets or large learning models that could compromise confidentiality."The AI assistant is specifically tailored to meet the new needs of legal operations professionals across industries, especially the non-attorney team members in industries like staffing, entertainment, construction, and the nonprofit sector, who often find themselves managing legal administrative tasks crucial to company growth."Legal operations teams are at the forefront of innovation within legal departments," added Mr. Solé.“Our AI assistant is built to support their mission of streamlining processes and delivering valuable business intelligence to leadership teams."Zeal's AI assistant offers a range of capabilities to enhance efficiency and accuracy in contract management:-Document summarization for quick insights-Writing assistance for contract creation-Question-answering functionality for rapid information retrievalFuture phases of the tool will incorporate advanced reporting and dynamic task execution, further automating and optimizing contract management workflows.About the companyRewarded as a "High Performer" in the G2 Grid® Report for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) | Summer 2024, Zeal is an emerging leader in modern contract lifecycle management. We transform the way businesses manage their legal relationships. We are more than just a software company; we are your trusted partner in navigating the complexities of modern contract management.

