Specialty Gases Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Specialty Gases Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Specialty Gases Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The specialty gases market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $11.74 billion in 2023 to $12.77 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the growing need for high-purity gases, the growing healthcare industry, the growing need for gas-phase engraving, the growing need in the chemical industry, and the rising demand in electronics manufacturing.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Specialty Gases Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The specialty gases market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $17.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand in the pharmaceuticals industry, the increasing need for semiconductors and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), increasing focus on safety and quality, rapid industrialization and economic development, and rising demand in the automotive industry.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Specialty Gases Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Specialty Gases Market

The increasing need for semiconductors is expected to propel the growth of the specialty gases market going forward. Semiconductors are materials that have electrical conductivity between that of a conductor (such as copper or aluminum) and an insulator (rubber or glass). The increasing need for semiconductors is due to the growing demand for more powerful and efficient electronic devices and to support innovations in connectivity, automation, and data processing. Specialty gases significantly enhance yield, quality, and efficiency in semiconductor fabrication, supporting the industry's stringent precision, purity, and reliability requirements.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Market Players Are Steering The Specialty Gases Market Growth?

Key players in the specialty gases market include Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Linde plc, Air Liquide S.A., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Showa Denko K.K., Airgas, Messer Group GmbH, Norco Inc., Kanto Denka Kogyo Co. Ltd., Praxair, Purity Cylinder Gases Inc., Welsco Inc., ILMO Products Company, Weldstar, American Gas Products, Coregas, MESA International Technologies Inc., Nova Gas Technologies Inc., Concorde Specialty Gases Inc., Electronic Fluorocarbons LLC, Advanced Specialty Gases Inc., Iwatani Corporation.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Specialty Gases Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the specialty gases market are developing advanced specialty gas production modules to enhance efficiency, ensure precise gas mixture formulations, and meet increasingly stringent quality and purity standards required by diverse industries. The new modules provide comprehensive visibility into production progress and real-time insights to enable proactive management for enhanced efficiency and safety.

How Is The Global Specialty Gases Market Segmented?

1) By Type: High-Purity Gases, Noble Gases, Carbon Gases, Halogen Gases, Other Types

2) By Element: Argon, Nitrogen, Helium, Carbon Monoxide, Methane, Oxygen, Hydrogen, Other Elements

3) By Packaging Type: Packaged, Bulk And On-site

4) By Sales Type: Captive, Merchant

5) By End-User Industry: Automotive, Electronics, Medical And Healthcare, Food And Beverage, Oil And Gas, Other End-User Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Specialty Gases Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the specialty gases market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the specialty gases market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Specialty Gases Market Definition

Specialty gases, also known as high-purity gases, are gases that are processed to have extremely high levels of purity and specific compositions. These gases are used in various industries and applications due to their precise and consistent properties

Specialty Gases Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global specialty gases market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Specialty Gases Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on specialty gases market size, specialty gases market drivers and trends, specialty gases market major players, specialty gases competitors' revenues, specialty gases market positioning, and specialty gases market growth across geographies. The specialty gases market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Global Market Report 2024



Industrial Gases- Metals And Metal Fabrication Global Market Report 2024



Industrial Gases for Plastic & Rubber Industry Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.