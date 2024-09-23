3 Nabbed By Surat Police In Train Derailment Conspiracy Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Surat, Sep 23 (IANS) The Surat Rural have arrested three persons for allegedly trying to derail the Garib Rath Express headed to Mumbai from Delhi near Kim railway station, officials said.

Officials added that the incident occurred on Saturday morning.

The accused were involved in a deliberate attempt to sabotage the train's railways tracks by removing 71 elastic rail clips and placing joggled fish plates on them.

The act, intended to cause a major train accident, was thwarted with help of swift action by the authorities.

The suspects aimed to derail train number 12910, Garib Rath Express (travelling between Delhi to Mumbai Bandra Terminus), posing a severe threat to the lives of passengers travelling on board.

The police immediately launched an investigation after discovering the tampered tracks and registered a case under an FIR at the Kim railway station under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, Railways Act, and Damage to Public Property Act.

According to the Western Railway's Vadodara Division, an unidentified individual removed fish plates and keys from the Uttar Pradesh railway line track near Kim railway station, temporarily suspending train services.

The railway ground staff responded swiftly, clearing the obstruction and restoring train movement.

Fish plates and specialised connectors used to join railway tracks were removed, disrupting the railway line until the police team resolved the issue.

Acting under the leadership of Police Commissioner Premveer Singh and Police Superintendent Hitesh Kumar Jorysar, the police formed five teams, including personnel from the Local Crime Branch, Special Operations Group, and Parole Furlough Squad.

Through a combination of human and technical intelligence, the investigation led to the arrest of three suspects -- Subhashkumar Podar (39), Manishkumar Dhamastri (28), and Shubham Jaiswal (26), all emplyed in railway-related jobs at Kim.

During questioning, the suspects confessed to intentionally sabotaging the tracks to extend their night patrol duties during the monsoon season.

They aimed to secure additional rest days by creating a situation where the night patrols would be prolonged.

Police officials praised the "efficient coordination between teams that led to the timely prevention of what could have been a catastrophic accident".

The suspects have been charged, and further investigations are underway.