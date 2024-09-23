Inventhelp Inventor Develops Portable Pneumatic Lift For A Boat (ACC-278)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a simple way to elevate a boat hull and engine above the water line for added protection," said one of two inventors, from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., "so we invented the MARINE ENGINE LIFT KIT. Our design helps prevent marine growth from occurring, and it allows boat owners to spend less time on hull maintenance."

The patent-pending invention protects the hull and engine of a boat moored in the water against aquatic growth. In doing so, it ensures the hull is free of crustaceans, barnacles, and other growth. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it eliminates the need to remove the boat for power washing or cleaning. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for boat owners. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ACC-278, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

