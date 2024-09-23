Shaping The Future Of Web3 Gaming On TON: Highlights From Gameon TON Hackathon Opening Ceremony

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 19, 2024, the next-generation modular payment protocol, AEON, in collaboration with the TON Foundation, Nomad Capital, and TOP, officially kicked off the highly anticipated GameOn TON Global Gaming Hackathon in Singapore. This landmark event brought together leading figures from the blockchain and gaming industries to discuss critical themes such as opportunities, the TON ecosystem's background, and strategies for driving its mass adoption. The opening of the hackathon marked a significant moment, setting the stage for innovation and collaboration in the Web3 gaming space.

AEON, TON Foundation, and Nomad Capital, along with esteemed guests including Gate, OKX Ventures, and Mantle officially announced the launch of the GameOn TON Global Hackathon.

Co-hosting the event alongside AEON were prominent partners such as OKX Wallet, Gate, Alibaba Cloud, Draper Associates, One Piece Labs, Gam3Girl Ventures, Winking Studios, ZAN, and Innovation Accelerator. The hackathon also garnered strong support from top blockchain projects and companies like OKX Ventures, Gate Ventures, CEFFU, Mantle Network, Animoca, Catizen, TonX, and Blum.

During the opening speech, Steve Yun, President of the TON Foundation, highlighted the immense potential and support TON offers developers, stating that this is the ideal time to build and innovate within the ecosystem. He urged builders to capitalize on this moment of opportunity.

Eddie Li, CEO of AEON, provided a comprehensive overview of the hackathon's purpose, emphasizing the crucial role gaming plays in driving crypto's mass adoption. He explained how AEON's modular payment protocol acts as an underlying infrastructure, with plans to integrate with multiple public blockchains and to offer a variety of payment solutions for developers and applications, empowering game

Gate CEO Han Lin, in his keynote speech "Gateway to TON Ecosystem," presented key data on the TON ecosystem, projecting that Telegram will reach 1.5 billion users by 2028, with the TON Foundation aiming for 500 million monthly active users within five years. He emphasized the gaming sector as a key driver of growth on the TON platform. However, despite a rise in active addresses, Han Lin noted that TVL and DEX transaction volumes remain low, and there is a shortage of developers. He identified three key challenges for the ecosystem: the need for lower token distribution and transfer costs, reduced trading fees, and improved cross-chain stablecoin transactions. To address these issues, Gate offers pre-market and pre-mint for point trading, high-performance spot trading, and stablecoin cross-chain transfer solutions.

Siddharth, Venture Partner at Nomad Capital, echoed these sentiments, noting that now is a prime time to develop advanced applications and games. He emphasized the large user base and growth potential of the TON ecosystem, especially during the current industry downturn. Siddharth believes the GameOn TON Hackathon will attract outstanding developers, helping to drive the ecosystem's growth and deliver a high-quality, user-friendly product experience.

The investor roundtable brought together key industry leaders, including William Li of OKX Ventures, Tiffany Chang, Investment VP at Gate Ventures, Zurab Kazhiloti, Founder of BitScale Capital, and Juanita, Partnership & Strategic Solution Lead at CEFFU.

The discussion covered essential topics shaping the gaming ecosystem, starting with the importance of transitioning users from Web2 to Web3 and driving engagement through referral systems. The panel stressed the need for long-term profitability and sustainability in gaming, with a particular focus on compliance and the diversity of gaming projects. They also addressed the challenges and opportunities of onboarding new users, emphasizing the critical role of sustainable founders and solid tokenomics in fostering growth. Security was another key point, with warnings about potential scams and the necessity of protecting the ecosystem.

Industry leaders, including Mike Massari, VP of Research at AEON, David Ching from Animoca's Strategic Investments and Partnerships, Ricky, Founder of Catizen, Awesome Doge, Co-Founder of TonX, and Kai, COO of MEET48, provided an in-depth analysis of the current state of the TON ecosystem.

The discussion centered around the evolution of blockchain and decentralized technologies, highlighting key areas such as user experience, mass adoption, and the importance of decentralized payment infrastructure. The panel emphasized the need to seamlessly integrate Web 2.0 user behaviors with Web 3.0 technologies, particularly within the gaming and entertainment industries. Additionally, they stressed the critical role of well-structured tokenomics in aligning tokens with user behavior and enabling smooth transactions. The overarching goal is to create a user-friendly ecosystem that drives widespread adoption and fosters sustainable growth in the blockchain space.

Another group of panelists from various sectors of the gaming industry, including Vladimir Masliakov, CTO of Blum, GeeZee, Head of Gaming at Mantle Network, Alan Cui, Founder of TellerX Labs, Simon Davis, CEO of GOAT Gaming, and YAWN RONG, Co-founder of STEPN GO, shared their personal experiences and strategies in gaming industry. Key topics included the importance of a multi-chain strategy and onboarding users into the ecosystem, along with the infrastructure challenges of managing high user volumes and converting users into active traders. They also discussed the difficulties in creating sustainable, user-friendly economic models. Additionally, the conversation covered challenges such as monetization gaps, infrastructure stability, and user acquisition, with a focus on leveraging Telegram's features to drive adoption and engagement.



The GameOn TON Global Gaming Hackathon, organized by AEON in collaboration with TON Foundation, Nomad Capital, TOP, and co-hosted by OKX Wallet, Alibaba Cloud, Gate, Draper Associates, Gam3Girl Ventures, One Piece Labs, and Winking Studios, stands as the world's largest gaming hackathon dedicated to the TON ecosystem. With over $4M in prizes, including direct investments, grants, and rewards for top teams and individuals, the event spans 3 months across Singapore, Dubai and Sydney. Its primary aim is to attract leading developers and innovative game projects, driving Web3 gaming innovation while promoting the adoption of AEON's crypto payment protocol.

If you're a passionate developer eager to shape the future of the gaming ecosystem, make sure to participate in the hackathon by registering at GameOn TON Hackathon . For additional information, please visit the GameOnTON Global Gaming Hackathon official website at . This is your moment to lead the charge in blockchain gaming!

About AEON

AEON is a next-generation modular payment protocol designed to unify the standard of crypto payments and enable real-world connectivity. By simplifying the integration, processing, and settlement of crypto payments, AEON offers low-cost, verifiable, and secure payment processing.



Developing a robust crypto payment standard akin to Visa, AEON aims to connect web3 infrastructures with mass adoption use cases, ensuring adaptability, liquidity, and efficiency and supporting on-chain payment methods such as subscriptions, global fiat rails, and tips.

About TON Foundation

Established in Switzerland in 2023, The Open Network Foundation is a non-profit organization funded entirely by community contributions. The Open Network Foundation acts in the interests of the community by supporting initiatives that help achieve The Open Network's mission.

The Open Network Foundation empowers TON projects without controlling TON technology and is one of many network contributors in the decentralized TON Community. TON operates on an open-source codebase, allowing contributions from anyone, and has no single controlling authority.

About Nomad Capital

Nomad Capital is an operator fund that provides hands-on assistance to help projects develop and scale not only have strong experience in investing but also building and managing businesses, which gives us a more comprehensive angle from which to evaluate investment opportunities than other funds.

About TOP

TOP (The Open Platform) is on a mission to put Web3 in every pocket by distributing and simplifying TON Blockchain services.

SOURCE AEON

