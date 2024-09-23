United Interactive Launches Its Igaming Platform, Highlighting Team Composition And Growth Initiatives

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Interactive, LLC ("UI") is thrilled to announce the launch of Symphony, its best-in-class iGaming platform, along with the introduction of its B2C brand, Bet United (“BU”). Founded in 2023, the company has quickly grown to a dedicated team of forty professionals operating from multiple offices across the United States and India, showcasing its commitment to tapping into the global gaming market.



As a cutting-edge online gaming platform, UI offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes Player Account Management (PAM), Remote Gaming Server (RGS), a proprietary geolocation system, and exclusive iGaming content. These innovative tools are designed to enhance the player experience and ensure compliance with regulatory standards across various jurisdictions.

"By investing in our vision of creating a fully integrated digital gaming platform and addressing the growing demands of the online gaming industry, we aim to develop robust capabilities that align with our core iGaming strategies," said Bunty Doshi, Founder and CEO of United Interactive. "Our recent growth and the expansion of our team are testaments to our dedication to this mission."

The leadership team for UI will include Charles Harper as Chief Operating Officer, Shaan Devaraj as Chief Technology Officer, and Julie Barker as General Counsel. Each brings a wealth of experience and expertise, positioning the company for success in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Kurt Hansen, Managing Director of UI, stated, "With our robust platform and experienced leadership team, we are poised to immediately execute our B2C and B2B strategies from brand, product, and investment perspectives. Our diverse team, spread across different regions, allows us to bring unique insights and approaches to the development of our services."

This launch accelerates UI's broader capabilities in regulated markets, enabling us to introduce a fully integrated sportsbook and casino while developing innovative solutions. Our content, created at United Studios, combined with our industry relationships and operating licenses, will empower us to deliver a complete solution in regulated online gaming markets worldwide.

As part of our strategic vision, UI will continue to target strategic acquisitions in the near term. These efforts will rapidly expand our multi-market footprint and enhance the value provided to our players, reinforcing our position as a leader in the industry.

In an evolving digital landscape, UI is committed to fostering a responsible gaming environment. Visit our website to learn more about our products and services.

Media Contact:

Charles Harper, COO United Interactive, LLC

+1 206 972 0901