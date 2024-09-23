(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increasing Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Solutions across Various Industries is a Key Growth Driver for The Global Industrial Enzyme Market
Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial enzymes act as biocatalysts that speed up biochemical reactions, serving an essential function in industries like food and beverage, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and biofuels. The global industrial enzyme market was valued at approximately 7.8 billion in 2023.
In the food and beverage sector, enzymes like amylases and proteases are utilized to enhance flavors and improve the texture of products. For instance, amylases are used in the brewing process to convert starches into sugars, facilitating fermentation. In 2019, companies like Novozymes developed new enzyme formulations that significantly improved beer quality, demonstrating the innovative applications of enzymes in this industry.
In the textile sector, enzymes such as cellulases are used for fabric treatment, providing softness and reducing the environmental impact of traditional chemical processes. This was particularly highlighted in a 2020 study by the Textile Research Journal, which noted a significant reduction in water and energy consumption when enzymes were employed.
Moreover, industrial enzymes contribute to sustainability. They often require milder conditions (such as lower temperatures and pH) compared to chemical processes, leading to decreased energy consumption and reduced waste. For example, lipases are used in biodiesel production, transforming oils and fats into renewable energy sources, thus promoting a greener alternative to fossil fuels.
Sources of industrial enzymes include microorganisms, plants, and animals. For instance, fungal enzymes are commonly used in food applications, while bacterial enzymes are favored in pharmaceuticals . As the industrial enzyme market continues to grow, its applications underscore its importance in enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and safety in everyday life.
Top Leading Countries in the Global Industrial Enzyme Market:
United States : The United States is a frontrunner in the global industrial enzyme market, driven by a robust biotechnology sector and significant investments in research and development. Companies like Novozymes and DuPont are key players, focusing on innovation and sustainability. For instance, in 2021, DuPont launched its "Danisco" range of enzymes tailored for food applications, enhancing flavor and texture while minimizing waste. The U.S. also leads in enzyme production for biofuels, with companies developing enzymes that efficiently convert biomass into renewable energy. This focus on efficiency and eco-friendliness solidifies the U.S. position as a leader in industrial enzymes. Germany : Germany stands out as a leader in the industrial enzyme market, particularly in manufacturing and automotive sectors. The country's emphasis on precision engineering and sustainable practices has spurred enzyme development for applications such as detergents and textiles. For example, BASF, headquartered in Ludwigshafen, released innovative enzymes in 2020 to enhance the performance of laundry detergents while reducing environmental impact. Germany's strong regulatory framework and commitment to sustainability also encourage the adoption of enzymatic solutions across various industries, making it a pivotal player in the global market.
China : China has rapidly emerged as a significant player in the industrial enzyme market, fueled by its expanding manufacturing base and increasing demand for biotechnological solutions. In recent years, companies like Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd. have been investing in enzyme production for pharmaceuticals & food processing. For instance, in 2021, Zhejiang introduced a line of enzymes specifically designed for the brewing industry, improving efficiency and quality. Additionally, the Chinese government's support for green technology initiatives further promotes the use of enzymes in various applications, positioning China as a vital force in the global industrial enzyme landscape.
Manufacturers Approaches and Strategies in The Industrial Enzyme Market:
| Manufacturer
| Approach and Strategy
| Examples
| Innovation Focus
| Novozymes
| Focus on sustainability and innovation in product development.
| In December 2022, Novozymes merged with Chr. Hansen with an aim to boost its product portfolio in food and agriculture.
| Invests in R&D for eco-friendly enzymes, such as those that reduce energy consumption in food processing.
| DuPont
| Strategic partnerships and diversification of enzyme applications.
| In 2021, DuPont launched the "Danisco" enzyme range for improved food texture and flavor.
| Develops enzymes tailored for specific industries, like biofuels and food.
| BASF
| Emphasis on research and technological advancements.
| BASF released new detergent enzymes in 2020, improving cleaning efficiency while being environmentally friendly.
| Focuses on enzyme engineering to enhance stability and performance in various applications.
| Amano Enzyme
| Focusses on niche markets & customized enzyme solutions.
| In 2021, Amano introduced innovative proteases for the food industry, catering to specific customer needs.
| Utilizes fermentation technology to develop enzymes that meet unique market demands.
| Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd.
| Utilizes local production & government backing for growth.
| Launched brewing-specific enzymes in 2021 to boost efficiency in China's growing beer industry.
| Focuses on developing cost-effective enzymes tailored for regional industries.
| Lallemand Inc.
| Commitment to expanding product lines through acquisitions and R&D.
| Acquired BASF's Nutrilife baking enzymes segment in 2022, expanding their offerings in the baking industry.
| Innovates through yeast and bacteria technology platforms, enhancing enzyme functionalities.
Following are few of the major companies active within the industrial enzyme market:
Adisseo Advanced Enzyme Technologies Associated British Foods Plc BASF SE BioProcess Algae, LLC Chr. Hansen Holding A/S DSM DuPont Danisco Koninklijke DSM N.V. Lesaffre Novozymes NOVUS INTERNATIONAL Other Industry Participants
Key Developments:
In December 2022, Novozymes announced its merger with Chr. Hansen, a Danish firm specializing in agricultural, pharmaceutical, and food ingredients. This strategic partnership aims to bolster Novozymes' position in the market. In August 2022, BASF sold its BASF Nutrilife baking enzymes division to Lallemand Inc., a renowned enzyme manufacturer. Lallemand offers a unique range of products built around yeast and bacteria technology platforms.
In November 2021, Novozymes collaborated with Novo Nordisk Pharmatech to develop top-tier technical enzymes designed to enhance production processes within the biopharmaceutical sector. This partnership is expected to facilitate Novozymes in scaling up operations in the regenerative medicine market.
Global Industrial Enzyme Market
By Source
Microorganisms
Bacterial Enzymes Fungal Enzymes Plant Animal
By Enzyme Type
Carbohydrases
Amylases Cellulases Xylanases Pectinases Proteases
Alkaline Protease Acid Protease Lipases Polymerases and Nucleases Others
By Application
Food and Beverages Biofuels Animal Feed Detergents and Cleaning Agents Textiles Pulp and Paper Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Cosmetics and Personal Care Waste Treatment and Bioremediation Others
By Region
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
