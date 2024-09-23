Petvivo To Exhibit Breakthrough Animal Medtech Device, Spryng With Osteocushiontm Technology, At PNWVC Sept. 27-29, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:PETV, PETVW)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV, PETVW), a leading provider of medical devices and biomedical therapeutics for equines and companion animals, will exhibit at the 2024 Pacific Northwest Veterinary (PNWVC) at the Greater Tacoma Center in Tacoma, Washington being held on September 27-29, 2024.

PNWVC is the premier conference for veterinarians, veterinary technicians, practice managers, and veterinary students in the Pacific Northwest.

“We are honored to participate in this year's PNWVC,” stated PetVivo CEO, John Lai.“This premier conference will provide the perfect venue to present our Spryng TM with OsteoCushionTM Technology as a unique medical device which is increasingly used for the treatment of osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions in equines and companion animals.”

Veterinarians attending PNWVC will be able to learn firsthand about the benefits of Spryng and how it can enhance the lives of their patients.

Spryng is an intra-articular injectable veterinary medical device composed of sterilized, extra-cellular matrix microparticles. These microparticles have been found to adsorb onto the joint synovial lining of animals and subsequently integrate with the animal's subsynovial tissue.

Such action promotes the restoration of proper joint mechanics, thereby aiding in the management of noninfectious sources of joint pain such as joint instability, degenerative joint disease and osteoarthritis.

In multiple independent clinical studies, Spryng has been shown to improve the medical outcomes of animals suffering from lameness and other joint related afflictions.

Since Spryng's introduction to the veterinary market, it has been used by more than 800 veterinary clinics across 50 states. This growing widespread adoption resulted in a recent milestone of more than 10,000 Spryng syringes distributed nationwide.

Visitors to PNWVC can see the Spryng exhibit at Booth #195 on September 27, 2024, 9:50 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., as well as on September 28, 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

About PetVivo Holdings

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV, PETVW) is a biomedical device company focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The company is pursuing a strategy of developing and commercializing human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in capital and time efficient ways. A key component of this strategy is an accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices that can enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated human pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has developed a robust pipeline of products for the medical treatment of animals and people, with a portfolio of 21 patents that protect the company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The company's commercially launched flagship product, SpryngTM with OsteoCushionTM Technology, is a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injectable designed for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses.

Disclosure Information

PetVivo uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company's Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

Forward-Looking commercial Statements

The foregoing information regarding PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (the“Company”) may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company's proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“project,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“should,”“continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company's business are described in detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024 and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

