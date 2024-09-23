Unmanned Stores Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The unmanned stores market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $64.29 billion in 2023 to $86.26 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the implementation of self-checkout kiosks in supermarkets and retail stores, growing consumer preference for quick and easy shopping experiences, increasing interest in contactless shopping and payment options, rising labor costs and the need to optimize operational efficiency, reduce reliance on human labor.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Unmanned Stores Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The unmanned stores market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $280.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the expansion of e-commerce giants, development of smart cities incorporating unmanned retail solutions, availability of high-speed internet, supply chain integration, last-mile delivery innovations, and focus on energy-efficient and sustainable retail solutions.

Growth Driver Of The Unmanned Stores Market

The increasing popularity of e-commerce is expected to propel the growth of the unmanned stores market going forward. E-commerce, or electronic commerce, refers to the buying and selling of goods or services using the internet or other electronic means. The popularity of e-commerce is rising due to its convenience, wide product selection, and the ability to shop from anywhere at any time. E-commerce drives the development of unmanned stores by fostering consumer expectations for seamless, automated, and convenient shopping experiences.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Unmanned Stores Market Growth?

Key players in the unmanned stores market include Amazon Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, 7-Eleven Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Trigo Group, Scandit AG, Zippin, Delfi Technologies, Accel Robotics Corporation, Turck Vilant Systems Oy, AiFi Inc., Sensei LLC, SandStar, Wheelys, PIXEVIA, Grabango, MishiPay Ltd., Pick and GO, Cloudpick AI.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Unmanned Stores Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in unmanned stores are focusing on developing advanced technologies, such as RFID-enabled micro-stores designed for contactless on-the-go purchasing, to gain a competitive edge in the market. RFID-enabled microstores are compact retail spaces that utilize radio frequency identification (RFID) technology to streamline operations, enhance inventory management, and improve the overall shopping experience.

How Is The Global Unmanned Stores Market Segmented?

1) By Store Type: Fully Automated, Semi-Automated Self-Service Kiosks

2) By Payment Mode: Cashless, Cash

3) By Offering: Solution, Services

4) By Deployment: Indoor, Outdoor

5) By End-User Industry Application: Hospitality And Restaurant, Health And Pharmaceutical, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, Other End User Industry Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Unmanned Stores Market

North America was the largest region in the unmanned stores market in 2023. The regions covered in the unmanned stores market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Unmanned Stores Market Definition

Unmanned stores, or automated or cashier-less stores, refer to retail establishments that operate without traditional human cashiers or checkout counters. These stores typically use advanced technologies such as computer vision, sensors, and artificial intelligence to track items selected by customers and automatically charge them through digital payment systems.

Unmanned Stores Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global unmanned stores market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Unmanned Stores Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on unmanned stores market size, unmanned stores market drivers and trends, unmanned stores market major players, unmanned stores competitors' revenues, unmanned stores market positioning, and unmanned stores market growth across geographies. The unmanned stores market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

