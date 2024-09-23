Clearpath Learning Group Receives Gold At The 2024 Stevie® Awards For Great Employers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Clearpath Group is Gold-winning Learning and Skills Solution Provider of the Year at 2024 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers

The distinction of Leadership or Skills Development Solution Provider of the Year is a milestone achievement for the Learning Strategy and Design organization.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clearpath Learning Group has received at the 2024 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers. The Learning Strategy and Design provider was presented the distinction of Leadership or Skills Development Solution Provider of the Year. This specific award recognizes the achievements of providers to the industry of solutions for assessment tools, certificate programs, distance learning, leadership development, training, and beyond.

Dubbed "the Olympics for HR professionals," the Stevie® Awards for Great Employers honors the world's best employers, professionals, and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. Over 1,000 nominations from organizations in 35 nations were submitted for consideration. Clearpath's win stems from their work across industries and clients based on scope and results over the last year+ of engagements.

"Good outcomes in L&D come from successfully solving problems, filling needs, and leveraging opportunities. We've set ourselves apart by focusing on early analysis so that we can properly define or re-define what we are really trying to accomplish on behalf of our partners. It's the way to turn good outcomes into great ones. An award of this stature is affirmation of our approach and the work we so deeply invest ourselves in," said Jenn Kammerdiener, Founder, CEO, and Lead Practitioner at Clearpath.

The Stevie® Awards observed Clearpath's impressive growth and substantial reach, noting "key achievements for global clients such as Accenture, AWS, BMW, and Uber Freight highlight Clearpath's ability to create innovative and flexible solutions. Their ability to deliver meaningful and impactful work is evident." Judges remarked on the importance Clearpath places on creating unique learning paths and strategies aligned to specific client goals, noting "emphasis on client-centric, performance-based approaches and the ability to adapt to various industries and modalities underscore Clearpath's strength in leadership and skills development. Their commitment to enhancing business performance through strategic consulting, program management, and tailored training initiatives is commendable and reflects their leadership in the field."

"We congratulate all of the winners in the ninth edition of the Stevie® Awards for Great Employers for their outstanding performance, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements," said Stevies president Maggie Miller.

Find a list of 2024 winners at .

About Clearpath Learning Group

Clearpath is a steadfast partner in the business of people, perfecting performance so that companies thrive. Experts in the Learning & Development space, Clearpath identifies, designs, and deploys seamless strategies for the challenges businesses face as they navigate change.

About the Stevie®Awards

Stevie® Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring businesses of all types and sizes, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

