Top News On 23 Sept: 350 BSE Stocks Hit 52-Week Highs, Formal Hiring Up 2.5%, Mpox Clade1b Strain Detected In Kerala

M&M, Kotak Bank, HUL... nearly 350 hit 52-week highs on BSE; investors earn about ₹4 lakh crore in a day

Nearly 350 stocks, including Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv and Sun Pharma, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE on Monday, September 23, amid an all-round buying which boosted benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, to their fresh record levels. Read more

Mpox in India: First case of Clade 1b strain that triggered WHO 'public health emergency' detected in Kerala

India has reported the first case of the Mpox strain, which led to the WHO declaring it a public health emergency last month, in a patient from Kerala who had tested positive last week, official sources said on Monday. They said Clade 1b strain has been detected in a 38-year-old man from Malappuram district who had recently returned from the United Arab Emirates. Read more

Fresh formal hiring up 2.5% in July to 1.05 million, shows EPFO data

The number of monthly fresh formal hirings under the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) increased 2.6% on month to 1.05 million in July, according to the latest monthly payroll data released by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Monday. This signals a recovery in the formal labour market. The EPFO data is considered crucial as only the formal workforce enjoys social security benefits and is protected by labour laws. Read more

Congress flags Kangana Ranaut's 'intellectual bankruptcy' after jibe against Sonia Gandhi: 'An illiterate person would...'

Members of the Himachal Pradesh Congress threatened to file a defamation case against actor-politician Kangana Ranaut on Monday for her“foolish” remarks. The Mandi MP had sparked outrage on Sunday after claiming the state government took loans and diverted the money to Sonia Gandhi. The Congress leader dismissed the allegations as a 'foolish statement' and issued an 'open challenge' to the BJP lawmaker to prove her claims. Read more

Vodafone Idea in fresh talks with Centre over AGR issue after Supreme Court verdict setback: Report

Telecom major Vodafone Idea is in fresh talks with the Centre over its Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) issue, its Chief Executive Officer Akshaya Moondra said during a conference call with investors and analysts, Moneycontrol reported on Monday.“In light of the curative petition dismissal, we have initiated fresh dialogue with the government on likely remedy,” Moondra said, according to the report. Read more

Israel-Hezbollah war: 100 killed, more than 400 injured as Tel Aviv strikes 300 targets in Lebanon

At least a 100 people were killed and more than 400 others injured on Monday as Israel struck 300 targets in neighbouring Lebanon. The intense barrage of airstrikes came hours after Tel Aviv urged residents of southern Lebanon to evacuate from homes and other buildings where it claimed Hezbollah has stored weapons, saying the military would conduct“extensive strikes” against the militant group. Read more

Coldplay India Tour 2025: Mumbai hotel rates soar to ₹1 lakh a night as rooms sell out

Coldplay's return to India after a nine-year gap has made concert ticket prices jump to ₹3.36 lakh, and hotel fares are not far behind. Five-star hotels within 20 km of the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where the British band is set to perform, are charging almost ₹1 lakh per night during the concert dates. While hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott and Taj Vivanta do not have any rooms left. Read more