Monkeys To The Rescue: Man's Attempt To Rape 6-Year-Old Foiled In UP's Baghpat

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Monkeys to the rescue: In a surprising twist of fate, a troop of monkeys intervened to thwart a man's attempted sexual assault on a six-year-old girl in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. The young UKG student recounted her harrowing experience to her parents, crediting her unexpected saviours for their timely arrival.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Baghpat's Daula village on Friday, September 20. The accused, who is on the run, has been booked under relevant sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act. The have initiated a search operation to apprehend him.

The accused had lured the child into an abandoned house and began undressing her, the police said, adding that he tried to sexually assault her when suddenly monkeys arrived on the scene. Scared of the wild animals' aggression, he ran away, leaving the girl behind, the police said.

The suspect was recorded by CCTV cameras in the village, seen leading the girl away. Police are currently working to identify the suspect using the video evidence.

The police said the accused was a resident of another village and had persuaded the girl to come with him after he spotted her playing outside her house.

The police said he held her hand and first took her to the street near a religious building and then to the abandoned house, where he tried to rape her. The girl told her parents that he threatened to kill her and her family members if she resisted him, they added.

“The man could be seen in nearby CCTV footage , walking on a narrow lane with my daughter. He is yet to be identified. He also threatened my child that he would kill me. My daughter would have been dead by now if the monkeys had not intervened,” the girl's father was quoted as saying by Times of India.

However, after the purported monkey attack that saved her, the six-year-old girl ran home and told her parents about the incident, the police said. After this, her family rushed to the police station and lodged a complaint.





In August this year, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped while returning home from her tuition classes in Assam . According to the police, three individuals on a motorcycle surrounded the minor girl around 8 pm on Thursday. They allegedly assaulted and raped her before leaving her injured and unconscious on the roadside by a pond.

In response to the incident, locals called for an indefinite bandh till the suspects are arrested.