Despite Projections Of A 2024 Adalimumab Biosimilar Boom, Humira Remains Dominant For Now, According To Spherix Global Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) US gastroenterologists more in favor of biosimilars than rheumatology and dermatology counterparts

EXTON, PA, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spherix Global Insights compiled data from their RealTime DynamixTM services in Crohn's Disease, Rheumatoid Arthritis, and Psoriasis, fielded in late April 2024 (n=104 gastroenterologists, 103 rheumatologists, and 106 dermatologists), to provide an updated perspective on adalimumab biosimilar penetration and prescriber sentiments. This data was further enhanced by qualitative interviews conducted in September with three biologic coordinators and six specialists (n=2 gastroenterologists, 2 rheumatologists, and 2 dermatologists), culminating in the recently published Special TopixTM: An Update on Biosimilars in the US Immunology Markets.

Findings reveal that US gastroenterologists, rheumatologists, and dermatologists are generally neutral in their stance on biosimilars. However, significantly more gastroenterologists express a favorable view compared to their rheumatology and dermatology peers. Furthermore, while most immunology prescribers now have experience with biosimilars, rheumatologists and dermatologists have largely been driven to prescribe them due to external pressures. In contrast, nearly half of gastroenterologists are proactively choosing to write for biosimilar brands, potentially due to their more aggressive use of infliximab biosimilars for the treatment of IBD.

Despite gastroenterologists' tendency to embrace biosimilar treatment options, the use of biosimilar adalimumab versus branded Humira remains comparable across specialties. AbbVie's Humira continues to dominate adalimumab prescriptions in Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and psoriasis, despite growing pressure and expectations to prescribe adalimumab biosimilars.

When it comes to specific biosimilar brands, gastroenterologists continue to favor the first-to-market Amgevita (Amgen), while gradually increasing their use of unbranded adalimumab (Sandoz, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Biocon) as well as Samsung Bioepis/Organon's Hadlima. In contrast, rheumatologists and dermatologists, though still prescribing Amgevita, are increasingly opting for Sandoz's Hyrimoz and Hadlima. Of note, however, interviewed biologic coordinators report that specific biosimilar brand usage ultimately depends on what is covered by the patient's insurance.

Indeed, as the key personnel responsible for managing patient access, biologic coordinators express growing frustration with payers as they navigate coverage plans to determine the appropriate adalimumab prescription. However, some physicians have observed a reduction in external pressures. As one US rheumatologist notes,“if we went back two years ago and we were talking about what's going to look like in late 2024, I figured by then Humira would be only 10% of my prescriptions and the other 90 would be the biosimilars. The reality is I don't see that and I'm not really seeing issues [prescribing Humira].” Another physician echoes this sentiment, stating,“I expected a larger number [on biosimilars], but my feeling is that about 30% are on biosimilars, 70% still remain on brand. So I expect it to be this whole tsunami of just lots and lots of work and just the sudden shift. But so far it's been odd. It's not every payer and it hasn't been as awful as I thought it would be.”

Although the erosion of Humira has been less aggressive than expected, physicians and biologic coordinators predict that the payer environment will continue to drive greater use of biosimilars in 2025 and beyond. Future brand share projections also suggest further Humira declines across the immunology landscape, with varying degrees of overall adalimumab and branded Humira utilization by specialty.

Special TopixTM is an independent service that includes access to a report or series of reports based on current events or topics of interest in specialty markets covered by Spherix.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, across the brand lifecycle.

The seasoned team of Spherix experts provides an unbiased and holistic view of the landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, including dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, and hematology. Spherix clients stay ahead of the curve with the perspective of the extensive Spherix Physician Community.

As a trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix's unparalleled market insights and advisory services empower clients to make better decisions and unlock opportunities for growth.

To learn more about Spherix Global Insights, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect through LinkedIn .

For more details on Spherix's primary market research reports and interactive dashboard offerings, visit or register here:

NOTICE : All company, brand or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and opinions expressed within are based on Spherix Global Insight's analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement of the companies or brands mentioned in this press release.

CONTACT: Lynn Price, Rheumatology Franchise Head Spherix Global Insights 4848794284 ...