Ferrari N.V.: Periodic Report On The Buyback Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maranello (Italy), September 23, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“ Ferrari ” or the“ Company ”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 250 million share buyback program announced on June 28, 2024, as the fifth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the“ Fifth Tranche ”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 16/09/2024 5,700 421.4406 2,402,211.42 3,880 463.8439 1,799,714.33 1,617,575.35 9,580 419.6020 4,019,786.77 17/09/2024 5,600 420.9878 2,357,531.68 2,585 464.1307 1,199,777.86 1,078,355.08 8,185 419.7785 3,435,886.76 18/09/2024 6,600 415.0296 2,739,195.36 3,476 460.2462 1,599,815.79 1,438,165.94 10,076 414.5853 4,177,361.30 19/09/2024 5,250 419.5837 2,202,814.43 - - - - 5,250 419.5837 2,202,814.43 20/09/2024 5,600 421.3459 2,359,537.04 3,398 470.8076 1,599,804.22 1,432,746.04 8,998 421.4584 3,792,283.08 28,750

419.5231

12,061,289.93

13,339

464.7359

6,199,112.21

5,566,842.40

42,089

418.8299

17,628,132.33

Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase



Since the announcement of such Fifth Tranche till September 20, 2024, the total invested consideration has been:



Euro 107,416,275.08 for No. 265,150 common shares purchased on the EXM USD 21,295,884.30 (Euro 19,214,854.56 *) for No. 45,176 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of September 20, 2024, the Company held in treasury No. 14,475,992 common shares equal to 5.63% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.



Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until September 20, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 3,651,888 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 1, 049,375,202.35.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( ).

For further information:

Media Relations

tel.: +39 0536 949337

Email: ...