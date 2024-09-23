Capzone Group Launches USA Fund To Partner With U.S. Navy To Strengthen Maritime Infrastructure

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CapZone Impact Investments is proud to announce the launch of the United Submarine Alliance (USA) Qualified Opportunity Fund LP formed

to enhance the capacity of the Submarine Industrial Base (SIB) and support the Navy's critical submarine production requirements,

with direction from

the defense department's National Defense Industrial Strategy (NDIS).

The USA Fund will serve as a between the U.S. Navy, investors, suppliers, contractors and local leaders to harness the power of the American economic engine for the benefit of our country's defense readiness.

Working closely with the U.S. Navy, the USA Fund just closed on the purchase of Alabama Shipyard in Mobile, AL, renamed the Mobile Naval Yard. This collaboration will lead the transformation of the 355-acre site into a modernized shipyard dedicated to supporting the Navy's Columbia and Virginia Class nuclear submarine programs. "This announcement answers my call for investment into small-to-medium size shipyards, both active and dormant, that were previously the backbone of our Nation's maritime power, and I look forward to continuing to work with industry on future initiatives to strengthen our maritime industrial base," said Secretary of Navy Carlos del Toro.

"This Navy initiative is a model for how public-private partnerships can address critical infrastructure needs in the defense and national security sectors," said CapZone CEO Al Puchala. "We developed this platform to activate institutional and private American capital to support

government priorities. Our model not only drives financial investments to support the Navy's operational requirements, which are under extreme pressure to meet global threats, but also to spur economic growth and job creation in the region."

About CapZone Impact Investments, LLC

CapZone Impact Investments LLC

(CZII) is a leading national Opportunity Zone investment firm focused on making

and managing equity investments that drive social impact at scale. For more information, visit .

About the United Submarine Alliance (USA) Qualified Opportunity Fund

The USA Fund is co-chaired by Col. Jack Jacobs, U.S. Medal of Honor recipient, and Kimberly Lake, Chair of CapZone. The USA Fund was formed as a Qualified Opportunity Fund that targets investments in the maritime industrial base.

