Zeroedin Launches New Analytics Platform User Experience, Offering A 360° View Of Workforce Data

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LINTHICUM,

Md., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroedIn is thrilled to announce the launch of its new decision intelligence user experience, designed to support customers at every stage of their analytics journey. This new transforms workforce data into clear, actionable insights, enabling smarter, faster, and more strategic decision-making across the organization. With its 360° view of workforce data, organizations can now make well-informed, data-driven decisions by utilizing predictive insights and generative AI, while ensuring regulatory compliance.

ZeroedIn's platform integrates seamlessly with multiple data sources, turning raw data into actionable strategies. By simplifying complex data visualizations, it enables businesses to improve productivity, enhance decision-making, and drive sustainable change. This upgraded platform not only meets organizations where they are in their analytics journey, but also provides them with the advanced tools to unlock the power of decision intelligence.

"As part of our relentless commitment to delivering the best solutions, we are heavily investing in platform architecture and security," said Chris Moore, Chief Technology Officer of

ZeroedIn. "We are in the final stages of a SOC 2 audit, with full compliance expected by year's end. Additionally, we've initiated the FedRAMP certification process, reinforcing our dedication to upholding the highest security and compliance standards, particularly for government organizations."

"Our mission is to equip organizations with cutting-edge tools that proactively foster decision intelligence while directly addressing today's complex compliance challenges," said Jim Gill, CEO of

ZeroedIn. "This launch is a pivotal milestone in helping businesses create a culture that prioritizes data-driven, informed decision-making."

ZeroedIn's platform is particularly well-suited for businesses in compliance-driven industries such as healthcare, financial services, credit unions/banks, and government organizations (SLED/FED), providing them with the insights needed to navigate regulatory requirements while optimizing workforce performance.

ZeroedIn will unveil this new platform at HR Tech 2024 , where CEO Jim Gill will participate in interviews with RedThread Research's Tech Consortium/Moveable Feast and Stacey Harris of Sapient Insights Group on the Spilling the Tea on HR Tech Podcast . Attendees are also invited to a live demo session on September 26, from 12:30 to 1:30 PM PT in Demo Theater 2 on the HR Tech expo floor. This interactive session will offer an in-depth look at the platform's innovative features and demonstrate its transformative potential.

Key Features and Benefits



Unified Source of Truth: ZeroedIn aggregates data from HRMS, surveys, performance metrics, and more, providing a holistic view of workforce data for businesses in compliance-driven sectors.

Dynamic Dashboards with Predictive Modeling: Tailored to each user, the platform delivers personalized insights to enable leaders to make strategic decisions about employee engagement, productivity, and leadership development.

Leader Blind Spot Identification: A new feature designed to highlight gaps in accountability and span of control, which are often overlooked in traditional platforms. Succession Planning and Leadership Growth: ZeroedIn goes beyond standard succession planning by using predictive modeling to anticipate future leadership needs based on span of control, organizational growth, and other key metrics.

A Diagnostic Tool for Leadership Development

One of

ZeroedIn Analytics' standout capabilities is its diagnostic tool, which helps organizations identify gaps in leadership structure and development. By integrating diverse datasets, the platform not only addresses data integration challenges but also provides actionable insights that enable leadership teams to make more informed decisions about organizational structure and talent development.

A Vision Rooted in Innovation and Security

ZeroedIn is committed to pushing the boundaries of decision intelligence by unifying workforce data and delivering predictive insights that drive actionable outcomes. With a platform designed to meet organizations wherever they are in their analytics journey, ZeroedIn offers:



Democratized, actionable insights across the entire organization

Tools to empower data-driven decision-making at all levels Enhanced employee engagement, productivity, and performance through personalized predictive modeling

By breaking down data silos, ZeroedIn enables organizations to unlock the full potential of their workforce, driving inclusive, sustainable, and long-lasting change.

"I've been following

ZeroedIn for many years, and I'm excited about the momentum they have with their new user experience and product team" said Stacey Harris, Chief Research Officer and Managing Partner at Sapient Insights Group "It's great to see them focused on meeting the needs of customers at any point in their journey. With over 40% of organizations stating that current solutions aren't meeting their business needs, many are looking for more guidance and support."

The new

ZeroedIn Analytics platform is now available to businesses looking to transform their workforce data into a strategic asset.



About

ZeroedIn

ZeroedIn is a leading provider of people analytics solutions, helping organizations in highly regulated industries optimize talent management and improve business performance. With cutting-edge AI-driven insights, ZeroedIn empowers businesses to make smarter, data-driven decisions that fuel employee engagement, productivity, and long-term success,

For more information, visit zeroedin or contact [email protected] .

SOURCE ZeroedIn Technologies

