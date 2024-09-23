Food Pathogen Testing Market Surges To USD 31.5 Billion By 2030, Propelled By 6.3% CAGR - Verified Market Reports®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The food pathogen testing is driven by increasing concerns over foodborne illnesses, stringent food safety regulations, and growing consumer awareness about food quality. Rising global food trade and the need for extended shelf-life products have also spurred demand for effective pathogen detection methods. Technological advancements in testing techniques, such as PCR and immunoassays are further propelling market growth. LEWES, Del., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Food Pathogen Testing Market

CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030 , according to a new report published by Verified Market Reports®. The report reveals that the market was valued at

USD 21.3 Billion

in 2023

USD 31.5 Billion

Download PDF Brochure:



on Food Pathogen Testing Market 202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures Scope of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2030 BASE YEAR 2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2030 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2022 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED SGS, BUREAU VERITAS, INTERTEK, EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC, SILLIKER, IFP INSTITUT FUR PRODUKTQUALITAT, ALS, ASUREQUALITY, MICROBAC LABORATORIES, GENETIC ID NA SEGMENTS COVERED By Type, By Application, By Geography.

Global Food Pathogen Testing Market Overview

Market Drivers Fueling Growth in the Food Pathogen Testing Market

Rising Consumer Awareness and Demand for Food Safety

As consumers become increasingly aware of foodborne illnesses and their serious health risks, there is a growing demand for safer food products. This has led food manufacturers and distributors to adopt more stringent pathogen testing protocols. Public health campaigns and media coverage of outbreaks have heightened awareness, pushing companies to comply with regulations and implement advanced testing methods. This shift towards preventive measures is a major driver of growth in the food pathogen testing market.

Stringent Government Regulations and Compliance Requirements

Governments worldwide are tightening food safety regulations to prevent contamination and ensure public health. Agencies such as the U.S. FDA and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) have introduced strict guidelines mandating regular testing of food products for pathogens like Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria. Non-compliance can result in heavy penalties, product recalls, and damage to brand reputation. The need to meet these regulatory standards is propelling investments in pathogen testing technologies, boosting market expansion.

Technological Advancements in Testing Methods

Advances in testing technologies, such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and next-generation sequencing (NGS), have revolutionized the food pathogen testing landscape. These innovations provide faster, more accurate, and cost-effective detection of harmful microorganisms. In particular, the ability to detect multiple pathogens in a single test has streamlined operations for food producers, making it easier to ensure food safety. This technological progress has played a pivotal role in driving market growth by offering scalable and efficient testing solutions.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis:

Market Restraints Limiting Expansion in the Food Pathogen Testing Market

High Cost of Advanced Testing Technologies

The adoption of sophisticated testing methods, such as PCR and next-generation sequencing, often comes with significant costs. Smaller food producers and businesses may struggle to afford these technologies, limiting their ability to implement comprehensive pathogen testing. This cost barrier can deter companies from adopting the latest testing solutions, slowing market expansion, especially in developing regions where financial resources are more limited.

Complexity of Regulatory Compliance Across Regions

Different countries and regions have varying food safety regulations, which can create challenges for global food companies. The need to comply with diverse regulatory frameworks increases operational complexity and costs. For businesses operating across borders, meeting each region's specific pathogen testing requirements can be burdensome, leading to delays in implementing uniform testing protocols. This regulatory fragmentation can act as a restraint on market growth by creating inefficiencies.

Lack of Skilled Workforce for Advanced Testing Methods

Advanced food pathogen testing technologies require skilled personnel to operate and interpret results. However, there is a shortage of trained professionals capable of handling sophisticated diagnostic equipment in many regions. This skill gap poses a challenge for food companies, particularly smaller businesses, as they may face difficulties in hiring or training staff to conduct accurate and reliable testing. The lack of a skilled workforce hampers the widespread adoption of cutting-edge pathogen detection methods, slowing market growth.

Geographic Dominance

The Food Pathogen Testing Market exhibits distinct geographic dominance, with North America and Europe leading the charge due to their well-established food safety regulations and advanced testing infrastructures. Both regions have stringent standards enforced by agencies like the FDA and EFSA, driving significant adoption of pathogen testing technologies. Asia, particularly China and India, is also emerging as a major player, fueled by rapid industrialization, population growth, and increasing export demands for safe food products. Meanwhile, Africa shows potential for growth, though development is slower due to limited infrastructure and regulatory enforcement. However, rising food safety awareness in these regions is expected to boost market growth globally.

Food Pathogen Testing Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including

SGS, BUREAU VERITAS, INTERTEK, EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC, SILLIKER, IFP INSTITUT FUR PRODUKTQUALITAT, ALS, ASUREQUALITY, MICROBAC LABORATORIES, GENETIC ID NA .

and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Food Pathogen Testing Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Food Pathogen Testing Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Reports® has segmented the global Food Pathogen Testing Market into Type, Application and Geography.



Food Pathogen Testing Market, By Type



E. coli



Salmonella



Campylobacter

Listeria

Food Pathogen Testing Market, By Application



Food Quality Supervision Bureau

Laboratory

Food Pathogen Testing Market, By Geography



North America





U.S





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





France





U.K



Asia Pacific





China





Japan





India



ROW





Middle East

Africa Latin America

