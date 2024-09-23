Milliman Medinsight Introduces Next-Generation Health Cloud For Improved Performance And Scalability

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leveraging top-tier analytics and methodologies, Milliman MedInsight offers a sophisticated, AI-enabled Cloud designed to enhance efficiencies and outcomes

SEATTLE, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Milliman MedInsight , a leading provider of healthcare data and analytics unveiled today its next-generation data lake and data warehouse architecture that enables healthcare organizations to fully utilize their data and more quickly address increasingly complex healthcare challenges. With the new Milliman MedInsight Health Cloud, health plans, Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), providers, and health systems can identify opportunities to improve cost efficiency and clinical outcomes in unprecedented ways.

Continue Reading

The Milliman MedInsight Health Cloud , featuring efficiency and agility enhancements through strategic alliances with Databricks and Microsoft Azure, serves as a powerful single-source-of-truth for analyzing cost, utilization, financial, and clinical data. These collaborations enable the integration of advanced technologies and Milliman methodologies, positioning Milliman MedInsight as the foremost authority on healthcare claim analytical processing and data management governance.

"Our commitment to innovation is pivotal in ensuring that our customers receive timely and reliable data insights."

Post this

At the heart of the MedInsight Health Cloud is the MedInsight Data Confidence Model (DCM), a validated approach that assures the accuracy, reliability, and clarity of healthcare data. In addition, the MedInsight Health Cloud is meticulously engineered to meet the highest standards of security and compliance, including HITRUST and SOC 2 certifications, powering both the VBC Platform and Payer Platform.

"Our commitment to innovation is pivotal in ensuring that our customers receive timely and reliable data insights across their organizations and among various healthcare stakeholders," said Kent Sacia, Principal and CEO, at Milliman MedInsight. "By optimizing our performance and analytical capabilities, we can empower organizations to accelerate digital transformation, advance value-based care (VBC), and more readily adopt artificial intelligence (AI)."

Benefits of the new Milliman MedInsight Health Cloud include:

Milliman MedInsight's strategic investment in cloud infrastructure significantly enhances operational efficiency by reducing data processing times from days or weeks to mere hours. This accelerated processing capability allows healthcare organizations to access critical data more quickly, enabling faster decision-making and more responsive healthcare delivery.Milliman MedInsight empowers customers by accommodating a wide range of data types and offering the flexibility to independently create and execute their own models. This eliminates the need for third-party involvement, streamlining processes and conserving both time and resources.Shifting away from the traditional Software as a Service (SaaS) data warehouse model, the new MedInsight Health Cloud adopts a Platform as a Service (PaaS) approach. This transition not only modernizes the infrastructure but also enhances flexibility for users. By moving to a PaaS model, customers gain the ability to customize and manage their data environments more directly and efficiently.The platform supports historical analytical grouper methodologies and next-generation AI and machine learning (ML) technologies. This dual capability allows users to not only continue utilizing proven historical data analysis techniques but also to leverage the latest advancements in AI and ML for more complex, predictive analytics.

"We are thrilled to introduce the new Milliman MedInsight Health Cloud, a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare data analytics," said Iyibo Jack, Principal and Executive Vice President of Product Development at Milliman MedInsight. "By leveraging Milliman's 75 years of healthcare and actuarial experience with our enhanced capabilities, we unlock new opportunities for customers to overcome their data challenges and usher in a new era of AI and machine learning in healthcare analytics at scale."

The new MedInsight Health Cloud is now available to all existing and new customers. For more information about the platform and how it can transform your healthcare data management and analytics, please visit medinsight .

About Milliman MedInsight

Founded in 1998, Milliman MedInsight® is a leading provider of healthcare data and analytics, trusted by over 300 payers, providers/ACOs, employers, and government agencies worldwide. Our comprehensive suite of analytics and data solutions empowers organizations to leverage healthcare data for informed decision-making and improved clinical and financial outcomes. With deep industry expertise and advanced technology, we deliver actionable insights into healthcare utilization, costs, quality, and performance. From risk management to value-based care, Milliman MedInsight empowers stakeholders to navigate the complexities of the healthcare landscape and achieve sustainable success.

SOURCE Milliman MedInsight

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED